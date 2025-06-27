Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard’s Newly Released "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?" is an Empowering Guide to Breaking Free from Past Hurts and Embracing Wholeness
“Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?: (Breaking Free from the Victim Spirit)” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard is a transformative exploration of emotional and spiritual healing that equips readers to overcome trauma, negative self-talk, and the lingering effects of a “victim spirit.”
Bonney Lake, WA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?: (Breaking Free from the Victim Spirit),” a compassionate and biblically grounded roadmap for identifying and dismantling the internal barriers that keep us trapped in past wounds, is the creation of published authors, Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard.
Dr. Brenda Howard has served as the senior pastor and overseer at Tabernacle of Prayer Christian Fellowship in Macon, Georgia, for twenty-eight years. In 2007, Dr. Howard earned her doctor of ministry in Christian counseling. She is also the author of two books and has conducted ministry work in various countries, including the Republic of Panama, England, Africa, Switzerland, and Germany.
Dr. C. B. Howard is a highly regarded professional with three decades of experience in higher education. Dr. Howard is known for his extensive expertise and collaborative leadership, which have led to significant contributions in the field of higher education. Dr. Howard’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s in education in educational administration, a doctorate in education in educational leadership and management, and a doctorate in ministry in Christian counseling.
Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard share, “This book highlights the emotional and spiritual battles that many people endure due to past experiences, such as negative relationships or mistreatment. It emphasizes overcoming self-doubt and low self-esteem resulting from these past traumas. The authors underscore the profound impact of one’s words in shaping experiences and propose that addressing internal wounds is crucial for genuine healing and deliverance. This book serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking healing from past hurts. Drawing from their firsthand experiences, the authors share a message of hope and victory, inspiring readers to overcome their past and embrace a fulfilling life. As mother and son authors, we convey courage and authenticity in sharing our journey through the book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard’s new book offers readers practical exercises, scriptural encouragement, and heartfelt testimony to guide them from a mindset of victimhood into one of empowerment and faith-filled freedom.
Consumers can purchase “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?: (Breaking Free from the Victim Spirit)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?: (Breaking Free from the Victim Spirit),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
