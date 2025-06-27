Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard’s Newly Released "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?" is an Empowering Guide to Breaking Free from Past Hurts and Embracing Wholeness

“Wilt Thou Be Made Whole?: (Breaking Free from the Victim Spirit)” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. C.B. Howard and Dr. Brenda Howard is a transformative exploration of emotional and spiritual healing that equips readers to overcome trauma, negative self-talk, and the lingering effects of a “victim spirit.”