L. Stephen Allen’s Newly Released "Behold the Man Behold Your God" is a Powerful Biblical Exploration of the Divinity and Humanity of Jesus Christ
“Behold the Man Behold Your God” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. Stephen Allen is a spiritually enriching work that delves into the identity of Jesus Christ through the lens of Scripture, offering readers a deeper understanding of godliness, salvation, and the unique authority of the Bible.
Lehigh Acres, FL, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Behold the Man Behold Your God,” a compelling and thoughtful discussion on the nature of Jesus Christ as revealed in the Bible, is the creation of published author, L. Stephen Allen.
L. Stephen Allen shares, “In this world, good exercise and a good healthy diet are thought to be about the best, most life-enhancing things that we could do for ourselves. We may consider taking care of the physical body to be of utmost importance. And perhaps the best thing we can do for a long life and for quality of life. But the Word of God gives a different perspective. Because it is plainly stated in the written word, that human beings don’t live by bread only but by every word of God. And also, it is written in another place in the Scriptures that bodily exercise profits little, but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is and of that which is to come.
“Great is the mystery of godliness. God was manifested in the flesh. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, yet the world did not know him.
“This book is an examination and discussion about Jesus Christ. And it is based on the information given about him in the Bible. So there is also a brief discussion about the uniqueness of the Bible, which happens to be the best-selling book of all time. There is no other comparable book on the whole earth. The Christian Bible is the book which reveals the true facts about Jesus Christ. One thing written in the Bible is the fact that Jesus Christ is the one and only mediator between humanity and the one true living God, in whose hand is the soul of every living thing, and the breath of all mankind.
“As is written by the prophet, in the Old Testament, he is despised and rejected by man. But he was wounded for our transgressions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. Stephen Allen’s new book offers readers an insightful and Scripture-rooted examination of who Jesus is and why He is central to the Christian faith and eternal life.
Consumers can purchase “Behold the Man Behold Your God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behold the Man Behold Your God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories