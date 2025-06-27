Marianne Benson’s Newly Released "More Bible Gems for Little Friends" is a Heartwarming and Engaging Collection of Poetic Bible Stories for Children
“More Bible Gems for Little Friends” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marianne Benson is a delightful follow-up to her first book, offering children and families a joyful and inspiring way to experience Bible stories through rhythm and rhyme.
Alexandria, VA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “More Bible Gems for Little Friends”: a joyful and spiritually rich collection of Bible story poems written especially for young readers. “More Bible Gems for Little Friends” is the creation of published author, Marianne Benson, who is originally from Indianapolis, and now considers Virginia her true home. She is a minister, singer, writer, and teacher with a Bachelor of Music from the New England Conservatory, and has performed with prestigious opera companies and festivals across the U.S. and Europe. After coming to faith, she used her musical gifts to serve in Christian ministries, including performances at the Kennedy Center and a tour in Israel. Marianne has taught at all levels, including Georgetown University, and actively ministers to the homeless and women’s groups. A passionate believer, she is also a published poet and is preparing a book of devotional poems and prayers to glorify God.
Marianne Benson shares, “More Bible Gems for Little Friends is the sequel to the first book and is packed full of read-aloud Bible story poems that the whole family will enjoy! Come and grow with your children on this fun and exciting adventure into God’s Word of powerful promises! Children from ages five to twelve will love this book of Bible story poems. The Bible will come alive for them on every page as they learn the life-changing truths from God’s miraculous Word!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marianne Benson’s new book is a wonderful resource for parents, teachers, and church leaders who want to engage children with the truths of Scripture in a fun, accessible, and memorable format.
Consumers can purchase “More Bible Gems for Little Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Bible Gems for Little Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
