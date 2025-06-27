Rachel Gee’s Newly Released "The Adventures of David and the Dragon" is a Heartwarming Tale of Bravery, Friendship, and Unexpected Discovery
“The Adventures of David and the Dragon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Gee is an uplifting children’s story that follows a young boy’s courageous encounter with a dragon and the powerful lessons he learns along the way.
Bald Knob, AR, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of David and the Dragon”: a charming and imaginative story for young readers. “The Adventures of David and the Dragon” is the creation of published author, Rachel Gee, a native of Tennessee who now resides in Arkansas with her husband, Joey.
Rachel Gee shares, “The Adventures of David and the Dragon is a delightful story about a young boy searching for giants in the forest when he comes face-to-face with a fierce, fire-breathing dragon who has been terrorizing Happy Town. This story is about courage, kindness, compromise, and the joy of friendship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Gee’s new book captures the magic of storytelling while encouraging children to value empathy and stand bravely in the face of fear.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of David and the Dragon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of David and the Dragon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rachel Gee shares, “The Adventures of David and the Dragon is a delightful story about a young boy searching for giants in the forest when he comes face-to-face with a fierce, fire-breathing dragon who has been terrorizing Happy Town. This story is about courage, kindness, compromise, and the joy of friendship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Gee’s new book captures the magic of storytelling while encouraging children to value empathy and stand bravely in the face of fear.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of David and the Dragon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of David and the Dragon,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories