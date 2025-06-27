David L. McAfee Sr’s Newly Released "Inspirational Poetry" is a Heartfelt Collection of Faith-Driven Poems Meant to Uplift and Glorify the Name of Jesus
“Inspirational Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author David L. McAfee Sr is a passionate and moving collection that encourages readers to seek truth in God’s Word and embrace salvation through Jesus Christ.
Kingsland, GA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Inspirational Poetry”: a stirring and faith-affirming collection of poetic reflections. “Inspirational Poetry” is the creation of published author, David L. McAfee Sr, a dedicated husband and father who served in the United States Army.
McAfee shares, “My reason for writing this book of inspirational poetry is in hope for people to be encouraged and to exalt the name of Jesus; that souls might be saved and people will know that God’s Word is the truth. My hope is for them to see that God answers prayers, Jesus saves, and salvation is in no other name than the name of Jesus. The need for salvation paramounts everything else in this life, because Jesus is soon to come and Judgment Day is nearer than ever. It’s time to repent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. McAfee Sr’s new book offers readers a sincere and urgent message of hope, redemption, and the power of prayer, delivered through accessible and passionate poetry inspired by a deep love for Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Inspirational Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspirational Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
