David Reidelberger’s Newly Released “Poetry from God through an Average Joe Named Dave” is an Inspiring Collection That Glorifies God and Uplifts the Spirit
“Poetry from God through an Average Joe Named Dave” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Reidelberger is a touching compilation of spiritually inspired poems meant to strengthen faith, offer encouragement, and bring readers closer to God.
Pinckneyville, IL, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Poetry from God through an Average Joe Named Dave”, a moving and sincere poetic offering that speaks to the soul, is the creation of published author, David Reidelberger.
Reidelberger shares, “This is a small book filled with heart-touching poetry written by an average Joe named Dave and given directly to him from God. David gives God all the glory!
“Those who read this book will not only find confirmation of their own faith but also the ability to share with others the beautiful words within and possibly the ability to share with others and lead someone else to salvation and a life in God’s glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Reidelberger’s new book is a beautiful testament to the power of faith and the ways God can use ordinary people to deliver extraordinary messages of hope and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Poetry from God through an Average Joe Named Dave” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetry from God through an Average Joe Named Dave,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories