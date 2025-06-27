Jim Chizek, Noted Northwoods Conservationist and Author, Posthumously Releases a Historical Novel, "The Night Peshtigo Died"

“The Night Peshtigo Died” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Chizek is an insightful historical nonfiction work that explores the tragic events of the 1871 Peshtigo Fire, examining its causes, the human suffering, and the long-term effects on the region. This historically accurate novel includes an appendix of original photos and other documents gathered from newspaper archives and other public documents.