Author Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray’s New Book, "When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems," Explores the Impact Toxic Preconceptions Can Carry for Children

Recent release “When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems (Not Embracing the Facts, or Considering the Impact)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray is a powerful look at the ways in which children often lose hope for their future due to negative labels placed on them, and how one can learn to overcome these labels to build their own path in life.