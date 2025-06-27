Author Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray’s New Book, "When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems," Explores the Impact Toxic Preconceptions Can Carry for Children
Recent release “When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems (Not Embracing the Facts, or Considering the Impact)” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray is a powerful look at the ways in which children often lose hope for their future due to negative labels placed on them, and how one can learn to overcome these labels to build their own path in life.
Savannah, GA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray, a retired educator of thirty-one years from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, has completed her new book, “When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems (Not Embracing the Facts, or Considering the Impact)”: a fascinating and thought-provoking look at the ways in which negative labels can set up a child for failure in the future, and how one can break free from that toxic mindset in order to move beyond labels.
Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray graduated from Savannah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice and a minor in early childhood education. She completed certification in education at Armstrong Atlantic State University in Savannah, Georgia. Later, after beginning her teaching career, she received a master’s degree in education, a specialist degree in educational leadership and administration and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and administration at Cambridge College. Her doctoral dissertation is titled “Amplifying Unheard Voices: Stories of How Middle School African American Males Experience Mentoring.”
“Children’s lives are impacted the most by negative labels,” writes Dr. Ray. “Negative labels are extremely toxic for children because they have the tendency to embrace whatever labels adults attach to them. This sometimes forces them to take the self-fulfilling prophecy route, meaning they begin to live up to the labeler’s expectations. Therefore, negative labels or perceptions can alter their behavior and affect their expectation levels. When children realize that they are being labeled, especially by someone they trust, they begin to doubt their own abilities. They allow the labels to create an image in their minds that they are ineffective. Then their actions begin to emulate what is embedded in their minds. This is when the real problems begin to take root. Sometimes, children will become immobile because they have allowed negative labels to rob them of their true capabilities. However, there are many intelligent adults who sabotage their success by embracing negative labels as well. Then they pass this down to their kids, and eventually, if it’s not stopped, it becomes a generational curse!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dr. Jennifer Delphine Ray’s engaging series includes powerful examples of how building a strong foundation of positive thinking, positive actions, hard work, and love for one another can overpower the enemy of negativity. Based upon academic research and years of professional experience in education, Dr. Ray shares her writings to help inspire readers, challenging them to not allow individuals and systems to define who they are but rather gain the right mindset to root out negativity to live free from preconceived notions.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "When I'm Negatively Labeled by At-Risk Individuals-Systems (Not Embracing the Facts, or Considering the Impact)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
