InkProducts Launches New Refill Kit and CISS for Canon PIXMA TS8820 Printer
InkProducts Inc. has launched a new Refill Kit and Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) for the Canon PIXMA TS8820 printer. Designed to reduce printing costs and waste, these solutions offer high-quality, refillable alternatives to OEM cartridges.
Frostproof, FL, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- InkProducts Inc., a leading provider of ink solutions for over 35 years, is pleased to announce the release of a new Refillable Cartridge Kit and Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) developed specifically for the Canon PIXMA TS8820. This newly launched product line offers professional-grade print quality, significant cost savings, and a practical alternative to high-priced OEM cartridges.
The Canon PIXMA TS8820 is recognized for its vibrant photo output, wireless functionality, and advanced six-color ink system. While the printer delivers exceptional performance, the ongoing cost of consumables can be a concern for many users. InkProducts has responded to this demand by introducing two affordable, high-performance ink solutions tailored for this model.
Reliable, Cost-Effective Ink Alternatives
The Refillable Cartridge Kit includes everything required to transition to refillable printing: a complete set of refillable cartridges, premium InkProducts ink, precision refill tools, and step-by-step instructions. The included cartridges are designed for multiple refills, enabling users to cut ink expenses by up to 80%. This solution is ideal for home offices, students, photographers, and small businesses seeking a long-term, economical printing option.
For users with higher print volumes, the Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) provides an optimal solution. Designed for efficiency, the CISS features external ink reservoirs that supply ink to the printer through durable, mess-free tubing. The system incorporates auto-reset chips to maintain full printer functionality without triggering error messages. Once installed, the CISS enables extended, uninterrupted printing—often producing hundreds or even thousands of pages before needing to be refilled.
Both solutions are fully compatible with the Canon TS8820’s six-color configuration, including its dedicated gray cartridge. This ensures true-to-life color output, smooth gradients, and enhanced performance for both color and black-and-white photo printing applications.
User-Friendly Design and Long-Term Value
InkProducts has engineered both the refill kit and the CISS with ease of use in mind. All components are clearly labeled, and detailed instructions are provided to simplify the installation process. Dedicated technical support is also available to assist customers throughout setup and operation.
Environmentally Responsible Printing
In addition to reducing ink costs, InkProducts' refillable systems promote sustainability by minimizing plastic waste. By reusing cartridges and utilizing refillable tanks, customers can significantly reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing print quality.
Availability and Support
The Refillable Cartridge Kit and CISS for the Canon PIXMA TS8820 are available now at www.inkproducts.com. Each purchase includes access to InkProducts' experienced support team. Customers seeking assistance or more information are encouraged to call (863) 223-1805.
With these new solutions, InkProducts continues its mission to provide dependable, affordable, and eco-conscious alternatives for today’s most popular printers. The company’s TS8820 offerings reflect its ongoing commitment to quality and innovation in the inkjet printing industry.
Contact
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
