Luxe Interiors + Design & Imperial Tile & Stone Present "Design Without Limits: Rebuilding Our City, One Inspired Space at a Time"
North Hollywood, CA, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- An evening of stone, story, and shared vision featuring a live slab-art installation by Londubh Studio.
Wednesday, June 25 · 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. · North Hollywood
When we imagine a better Los Angeles, we do it together—brick by brick, slab by slab, story by story. On June 25, LUXE Interiors + Design and Imperial Tile & Stone will open their showroom doors for “Design Without Limits: Rebuilding Los Angeles,” a gathering where the region’s designers, architects, and developers come to dream out loud and shape the city we all call home.
Inside Imperial’s sun-washed gallery, guests will be greeted by a one-night-only slab-art installation from Londubh Studio, a creative atelier known for turning raw stone into pieces that feel both ancestral and boldly modern. From there, the evening unfolds with tactile explorations, good conversation, and an unfiltered panel discussion with four voices guiding the next chapter of L.A. design:
Kelly Phillips Badali, Market Editor, LUXE Interiors + Design
Lisa Price, Founder & Principal, Lisa Price Interiors
David Pascu, AIA, Partner, Abramson Architects
Jessica Viola, Landscape Creative Director, Viola Gardens
Guests will enjoy boutique California wines and chef-driven bites while moving freely through rows of marble, quartzite, and porcelain that whisper of distant quarries and future skylines. The goal is simple yet profound: spark the collaborations and courage needed to build a city that feels like it belongs to everyone.
Event Details
Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PT
Location: Imperial Tile & Stone Showroom, 12503 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA 91605
RSVP: Admission is complimentary, but space is intentionally limited to keep the dialogue meaningful. Scan the QR code on the invitation or visit https://bit.ly/4e10PU4 to reserve your seat.
About LUXE Interiors + Design
LUXE is the nation’s foremost voice in luxury residential design, celebrating spaces where craftsmanship meets soul. Through print, digital, and live experiences, the brand connects design lovers with the creators who inspire them.
About Imperial Tile & Stone
Since 2004, Imperial Tile & Stone has curated one of the West Coast’s most discerning selections of tile, marble, quartzite, and porcelain. Guided by the belief that “the future feels like home,” Imperial partners with professionals and homeowners alike to bring visionary spaces to life, on-site, online, and around the globe.
About Londubh Studio
Londubh Studio is a California-based art house that transforms everyday surfaces into extraordinary works. Specializing in bespoke installations, their team turns stone, metal, and pigment into narratives you can touch.
Contact
Theresa Campbell
8183249497
www.shopimperialtile.com
