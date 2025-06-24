STN Named HPE Service Provider of the Year 2025 for Excellence in AI Infrastructure and Managed GPU Cloud
Pleasanton, CA, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN Incorporated is honored to announce that it has been named HPE Service Provider of the Year 2025, an award presented at the HPE Partner Growth Summit. This recognition is part of the annual HPE Partner Awards, celebrating top-performing partners that drive innovation, customer impact, and business outcomes.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced the recipients of its HPE Partner of the Year Awards 2025. These awards honor HPE partners who have demonstrated outstanding dedication and success in providing value to their customers throughout their digital transformation journeys. The recognition is awarded to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional performance in financial results, innovative solutions, and significant business outcomes.
"The 2025 HPE Partner Awards celebrate the commitment of our partners in achieving outstanding business outcomes for their customers," said Simon Ewington, SVP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. "By recognizing the significant investments these partners have made in HPE innovation, we can highlight the exceptional results we achieve together for our customers and reaffirm our commitment to our partners.”
This award recognizes STN’s leadership in delivering secure, scalable, and production-ready AI infrastructure through its flagship service, GPU One. Designed with a managed services and managed security-first mindset, GPU One empowers AI builders - whether startups or enterprise teams—with the tools and infrastructure they need to move from R&D to real-world deployment with confidence.
STN’s collaboration with HPE enables the delivery of high-performance GPUaaS tailored for AI workloads across digital health, robotics, enterprise AI adoption, and other data-intensive industries. Together, the two companies have delivered measurable results for customers who need compliance, performance, and agility - without compromising on control or visibility.
“This award is more than a milestone - it's a reflection of the deep trust, collaboration, and technical synergy we've built with HPE,” said Sabur Mian, CEO and Co-Founder of STN Inc. “Together, we are building the future of intelligent infrastructure. We’re proud to stand alongside HPE in empowering our customers to innovate faster, scale smarter, and deploy AI with greater confidence.”
Read more in HPE’s official announcement: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/blog-post/2025/06/powering-up-partnerships-hpe-lauds-outstanding-channel-partners-at-hpe-partner-growth-summit-2025.html
About STN Inc.
STN is a next-generation infrastructure partner specializing in GPUaaS, managed services, and secure AI platforms for companies building the future. From high-growth AI startups to enterprise innovation teams, STN helps customers navigate complexity with expert consulting, vendor-agnostic strategy, and purpose-built infrastructure that’s ready for production at scale.
Learn more: www.stninc.com
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company innovates across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.
