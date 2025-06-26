Icee Hot Air Launches Emergency HVAC Service for Multifamily Apartments Amid Rising Heating Concerns

Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has launched a specialized emergency HVAC service tailored for multifamily apartment complexes across Corona, Riverside, and surrounding Inland Empire communities. The new offering addresses common heating issues, aging duct systems, and poor airflow design—problems that can lead to a 25% spike in heating costs according to industry research.