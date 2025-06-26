Histria Books Releases "Compass Reach," a Bold and Visionary Sci-Fi Epic by Mark W. Tiedemann
Las Vegas, NV, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is excited to announce the release of Compass Reach, a powerful new science fiction novel by acclaimed author Mark W. Tiedemann. Published under the Histria SciFi & Fantasy imprint, dedicated to publishing innovative, genre-defining works, Compass Reach delivers a suspenseful story of alien contact, social upheaval, and the price of true freedom.
What does it mean to belong when the world is falling apart? In Compass Reach, Mark Tiedemann delivers a catchy science fiction story that’s as much about survival as it is about the messy, beautiful business of being human.
The story follows Fargo, a loner scraping by on the margins of a violent, crumbling colony. When he crosses paths with Lis—a fellow freerider with her own scars—and a group of hunted non-humans, Fargo is forced out of his shell and into a fight that’s bigger than any one person. Together, they navigate hostile mobs, corporate intrigue, and the ever-present threat of betrayal, all while wrestling with their own doubts and desires.
For readers who crave science fiction with real emotional stakes, unforgettable characters, and a story that lingers long after the last page, Compass Reach is a must-read.
About the Author:
Mark W. Tiedemann is a veteran of the science fiction community and a graduate of the prestigious Clarion Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers’ Workshop (1988), where he studied alongside writers such as Kelley Eskridge, Nicola Griffith, and Daryl Gregory. A passionate storyteller whose creative journey began with photography, Tiedemann’s work has been shaped by both visual and literary arts. He credits his partner, Donna, with being the cornerstone of his life and creativity.
Compass Reach by Mark W. Tiedemann., 164 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-540-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
