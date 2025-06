Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show

New York, NY, June 26, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Red Fox Spices, dedicated to sharing authentic Ethiopian flavors with the world, is proud to unveil its heartfelt new visual identity alongside a game-changing product innovation: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and complete Ethiopian meal kits. Red Fox will officially debut the new branding and products at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, Javits Center, NYC), a milestone moment that celebrates both its roots and its future.“We’ve always known who we are,” says Red Fox CEO Tigist Kelkay. “Our obsession has been world-class quality in every spice, every ingredient, every recipe — and that will never change. But as we grow, we believe the soul inside each product deserves to be seen at first glance. This rebrand is a return to our essence — and a joyful invitation to everyone who loves tradition and flavor.”At the center of the new design is the Red Fox Mama - a nurturing, central figure personified by Kokeb Studio’s Netsanet Tesfay- surrounded by her family and community as they come together to share injera and coffee. The illustration features animals unique to Ethiopia, gathered in a scene of celebration and peace. It reflects the power of food to unite people across generations and geographies, honoring tradition while creating new moments of togetherness wherever a Red Fox meal is shared.“The Red Fox Mama is the heart of our story,” Kelkay explains. “She honors the grandmothers and mothers who preserved these recipes with patience and care, and the fathers, sons, and neighbors who support them. Every illustration speaks to intergenerational love and the quiet power of food to bring people together.”That spirit is reflected in every detail of Red Fox’s rebrand, including the move to eco-friendly glass jars and kraft pouches. Every package is thoughtfully designed to highlight the small-batch craft and ancestral roots behind Red Fox’s spices. Red Fox’s packaging doesn’t shout; it gently invites, creating something beautiful enough to leave on the countertop and bold enough to stand proudly next to any premium CPG product on a store shelf.A Breakthrough in Tradition: Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal KitsThis rebrand comes at an exciting moment as Red Fox introduces its first-ever shelf-stable injera - a true innovation in tradition. Fresh injera is a cherished staple, yet preserving it without additives for a longer shelf life has long been a challenge. Red Fox partnered with leading packaging equipment manufacturers and packaging technologists to pioneer the first clean-label, shelf-stable injera, baked in Ethiopia with 100% teff, zero additives, and validated for extended freshness by an accredited U.S. lab.Each Red Fox Meal Kit features this injera alongside Red Fox’s premium spice blends and recipes for classic stews like Misir Wot (spiced red lentils), Shiro Wot (creamy chickpea stew), and Kik Alicha (turmeric yellow split peas). Designed for the modern cook, these kits make preparing a rich, traditional Ethiopian meal simple - just add pantry staples like onions, garlic, tomatoes, or oil - and enjoy an authentic experience at home in minutes.How & When to OrderRed Fox will officially unveil its new branding and meal kits at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, at the Javits Center, NYC). Products will be available online soon after, starting with a soft launch in early July 2025 and a full rollout by September 2025.Customers who want to be the first to know when the new products drop can sign up at www.redfoxspices.com to receive a special notification.About Red Fox SpicesRed Fox Spices is committed to preserving ancestral wisdom through food. From Ethiopia’s spice markets to kitchens around the world, Red Fox celebrates traditional recipes passed down across generations, honoring cultural heritage and bringing people together through clean, authentic flavors.Discover the new look and explore our shelf-stable injera and meal kits at www.redfoxspices.com.