Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025.
“We’ve always known who we are,” says Red Fox CEO Tigist Kelkay. “Our obsession has been world-class quality in every spice, every ingredient, every recipe — and that will never change. But as we grow, we believe the soul inside each product deserves to be seen at first glance. This rebrand is a return to our essence — and a joyful invitation to everyone who loves tradition and flavor.”
At the center of the new design is the Red Fox Mama - a nurturing, central figure personified by Kokeb Studio’s Netsanet Tesfay- surrounded by her family and community as they come together to share injera and coffee. The illustration features animals unique to Ethiopia, gathered in a scene of celebration and peace. It reflects the power of food to unite people across generations and geographies, honoring tradition while creating new moments of togetherness wherever a Red Fox meal is shared.
“The Red Fox Mama is the heart of our story,” Kelkay explains. “She honors the grandmothers and mothers who preserved these recipes with patience and care, and the fathers, sons, and neighbors who support them. Every illustration speaks to intergenerational love and the quiet power of food to bring people together.”
That spirit is reflected in every detail of Red Fox’s rebrand, including the move to eco-friendly glass jars and kraft pouches. Every package is thoughtfully designed to highlight the small-batch craft and ancestral roots behind Red Fox’s spices. Red Fox’s packaging doesn’t shout; it gently invites, creating something beautiful enough to leave on the countertop and bold enough to stand proudly next to any premium CPG product on a store shelf.
A Breakthrough in Tradition: Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits
This rebrand comes at an exciting moment as Red Fox introduces its first-ever shelf-stable injera - a true innovation in tradition. Fresh injera is a cherished staple, yet preserving it without additives for a longer shelf life has long been a challenge. Red Fox partnered with leading packaging equipment manufacturers and packaging technologists to pioneer the first clean-label, shelf-stable injera, baked in Ethiopia with 100% teff, zero additives, and validated for extended freshness by an accredited U.S. lab.
Each Red Fox Meal Kit features this injera alongside Red Fox’s premium spice blends and recipes for classic stews like Misir Wot (spiced red lentils), Shiro Wot (creamy chickpea stew), and Kik Alicha (turmeric yellow split peas). Designed for the modern cook, these kits make preparing a rich, traditional Ethiopian meal simple - just add pantry staples like onions, garlic, tomatoes, or oil - and enjoy an authentic experience at home in minutes.
How & When to Order
Red Fox will officially unveil its new branding and meal kits at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, at the Javits Center, NYC). Products will be available online soon after, starting with a soft launch in early July 2025 and a full rollout by September 2025.
Customers who want to be the first to know when the new products drop can sign up at www.redfoxspices.com to receive a special notification.
About Red Fox Spices
Red Fox Spices is committed to preserving ancestral wisdom through food. From Ethiopia’s spice markets to kitchens around the world, Red Fox celebrates traditional recipes passed down across generations, honoring cultural heritage and bringing people together through clean, authentic flavors.
Discover the new look and explore our shelf-stable injera and meal kits at www.redfoxspices.com.
Tigist Kelkay
(347) 292-1583
redfoxspices.com
Spice Jars
A clean display of glass spice jars with smooth, minimalist lids and elegant labels featuring the Red Fox Mama illustration. The design is modern, eco-conscious, and rooted in Ethiopian tradition, highlighting the artisanal and ancestral spirit of Red Fox Spices.
Spice Pouch
A grid of six vividly colored stand-up pouches from Red Fox Spices, each featuring a unique product and playful line illustration that reflects the blend’s cultural roots. The pouches are arranged in two rows of three against bold, contrasting backgrounds