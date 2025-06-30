Author T.W. Valentine’s New Book, "The Tale of Two Naughties," is a Charming Tale of Two Young Children Who Must Learn How to be Good and Follow Direction
Recent release “The Tale of Two Naughties” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author T.W. Valentine is a heartwarming story of two young children who tend to be naughty and wish to spend their days playing instead of going to school and following directions. But with the help of their G.G. and prayer, they learn the importance of being good and focused throughout the day.
New York, NY, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.W. Valentine, a busy mom with a growing family in Nashville, Tennessee, has completed her new book, “The Tale of Two Naughties”: a comical story of two young children who, with the help of their G.G., learn how to go from being known as the “naughties” to the “little goods.”
“‘The Tale of Two Naughties’ is not a tale so strange, you see. It could be a tale about him or her or you and me!” writes Valentine. “In a home not so far away were 2 little Naughties that wanted to joke and play all day. The Naughties would rock and the Naughties would roll but the Naughties had a lesson to learn that was all about self control. Can the Naughties learn to do what they should? Can the Naughties learn to be good?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, T.W. Valentine’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they discover how, with prayer and correction, anyone can go from being naughty to being good.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "The Tale of Two Naughties" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
