Author T.W. Valentine’s New Book, "The Tale of Two Naughties," is a Charming Tale of Two Young Children Who Must Learn How to be Good and Follow Direction

Recent release “The Tale of Two Naughties” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author T.W. Valentine is a heartwarming story of two young children who tend to be naughty and wish to spend their days playing instead of going to school and following directions. But with the help of their G.G. and prayer, they learn the importance of being good and focused throughout the day.