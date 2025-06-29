MyLinenService.com Launches to Help Restaurants and Healthcare Facilities Find Trusted Linen Rental Providers
MyLinenService.com is a new online platform that connects restaurants, caterers, and healthcare providers in the U.S. and Canada with professional linen rental services. From aprons and towels to scrubs and patient gowns, the site simplifies the search for reliable providers and offers tools like a linen calculator to help businesses estimate weekly needs.
New York, NY, June 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Business owners in food service and healthcare can now streamline their linen rental process with the launch of MyLinenService.com, a new web platform built to match businesses with high-quality linen rental providers across North America.
Restaurants, hotels, catering companies, commercial kitchens, clinics, and medical offices often face delays, inconsistent service, and limited provider options when it comes to linen supply. MyLinenService.com was created to solve this issue by connecting businesses with vetted, professional providers that offer consistent delivery, clean and durable products, and responsive customer service.
“Our goal is to help business owners get out of the weeds when it comes to linen management,” said a spokesperson for MyLinenService.com. “We’re not a laundry company—we're a matchmaker. We bring together businesses and providers who are the right fit for each other.”
The platform supports industries with specific needs:
Restaurants & Caterers: Table linens, napkins, chef uniforms, kitchen towels
Healthcare Facilities: Scrubs, patient gowns, lab coats, bath towels
Hospitality & Events: Tablecloths, banquet linens, restroom service
Each business can request a quote through an industry-specific form, and a local provider from the MyLinenService.com network will follow up directly. The site also features educational content, FAQs, and a free linen calculator to help restaurants estimate their weekly towel and apron requirements based on staff size and usage.
With coverage in all 50 U.S. states and every Canadian province, MyLinenService.com is positioned to serve both independent businesses and multi-location organizations looking for reliable, scalable linen solutions.
To learn more or request a quote, MyLinenService.com.
