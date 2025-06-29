MyLinenService.com Launches to Help Restaurants and Healthcare Facilities Find Trusted Linen Rental Providers

MyLinenService.com is a new online platform that connects restaurants, caterers, and healthcare providers in the U.S. and Canada with professional linen rental services. From aprons and towels to scrubs and patient gowns, the site simplifies the search for reliable providers and offers tools like a linen calculator to help businesses estimate weekly needs.