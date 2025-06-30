Steven Johnson’s Newly Released “LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” is a Powerful Spiritual Reflection on Divine Love and Humanity’s Connection to God’s Truth
“LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Johnson is an inspired exploration of God’s love, blending scriptural insight with personal testimony to illuminate what truly pleases the Creator.
Pahrump, NV, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” a compelling and spiritually enriching work that invites readers into a deeper understanding of God’s heart., is the creation of published author, Steven Johnson.
Johnson shares, “This work is truly inspired by the written Word of God and includes parts of my experience as a created child of the Most High, King of kings. It explains what is pleasing to God and what God loves, which we, as man and woman, usually misunderstand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Johnson’s new book offers readers a heartfelt message centered on spiritual truth, divine purpose, and the essence of true love as God defines it. This thought-provoking work encourages believers to examine their relationship with God and align more fully with His will.
Consumers can purchase “LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson shares, “This work is truly inspired by the written Word of God and includes parts of my experience as a created child of the Most High, King of kings. It explains what is pleasing to God and what God loves, which we, as man and woman, usually misunderstand.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Johnson’s new book offers readers a heartfelt message centered on spiritual truth, divine purpose, and the essence of true love as God defines it. This thought-provoking work encourages believers to examine their relationship with God and align more fully with His will.
Consumers can purchase “LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “LOVE, the ESSENCE, the TRUTH!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories