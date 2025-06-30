Author Amanda Abraham’s New Book, "Wanted," is a Gripping Tale That Follows an Emerging Columnist Who Must Face Her Difficult Past in Order to Move Forward with Her Life
Recent release “Wanted” from Covenant Books author Amanda Abraham is a riveting novel that centers around Evelyn, a new columnist who is soon forced to face her difficult past in order to save her job and secure her future. But as she begins this new transformation, new truths come to light that will make her question everything.
Perrysburg, OH, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Abraham, an imaginative teen author, passionate researcher, church musician, and health sciences student at the University of Toledo, has completed her new book, “Wanted”: an engaging story of one woman’s search for answers surrounding her past as she tries to find success as a columnist.
“Evelyn Holtz is an emerging columnist with a difficult past,” shares Abraham. “Desperate to find answers, she’s left with no choice but to face the largest, most complex challenge of her life. Little does she know who’s standing behind her or, more frighteningly, who’s standing against her.
“Her only motives are the questions swirling through her mind—those thoughts she can’t shake. With the future of her column on the line, she takes the risk.
“The transformation begins.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Amanda Abraham’s new book is a character-driven story of suspense and intrigue that’s sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “Wanted” is a spellbinding tale that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Wanted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
