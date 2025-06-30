Author Amanda Abraham’s New Book, "Wanted," is a Gripping Tale That Follows an Emerging Columnist Who Must Face Her Difficult Past in Order to Move Forward with Her Life

Recent release “Wanted” from Covenant Books author Amanda Abraham is a riveting novel that centers around Evelyn, a new columnist who is soon forced to face her difficult past in order to save her job and secure her future. But as she begins this new transformation, new truths come to light that will make her question everything.