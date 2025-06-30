Author Karen R. Merriweather’s New Book, "Get Up After the Fall," Encourages Readers to Place Their Faith in God and Persevere in Times of Struggle
Recent release “Get Up After the Fall” from Page Publishing author Karen R. Merriweather is a self-help book filled with information, guidance, and examples of falls that will encourage every person who reads it to get up powerfully.
New York, NY, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen R. Merriweather has completed her new book, “Get Up After the Fall”: an empowering self-help book that reminds readers that nothing is too hard for God, and therefore, nothing is too hard for themselves either.
Author Karen R. Merriweather was born in 1975 to Henry R. Merriweather and Doris J. Merriweather in Augusta, Georgia, with her three siblings, Trina, Sonia, and Reginald. She graduated from Grand Canyon University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in theology. Karen obtained her degree while raising four young children as a divorced mother working full time. Not only is Karen an author, but she is also a speaker dedicated to helping others transform their mindsets, no matter their falls.
Merriweather writes, “This book is all about getting up from the fall, or, as some would say, bad decisions. Proverbs 24:16 reminds us that a man may fall seven times and rise again. Falling is inevitable, as many are maneuvering through life. However, God wants each of us to get up from the fall, no matter how hard the fall was. God is with each of us to help motivate us to get up. He knows what we did, how we did it, the pain it caused others, and the consequences that will follow our decisions. No matter what, that does not change God’s love for us, as He helps us out of the mess we created.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karen R. Merriweather’s energizing work helps readers allow their faith in God to grow and elevate to new levels.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Get Up After the Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Karen R. Merriweather was born in 1975 to Henry R. Merriweather and Doris J. Merriweather in Augusta, Georgia, with her three siblings, Trina, Sonia, and Reginald. She graduated from Grand Canyon University in 2022 with a Bachelor of Arts in theology. Karen obtained her degree while raising four young children as a divorced mother working full time. Not only is Karen an author, but she is also a speaker dedicated to helping others transform their mindsets, no matter their falls.
Merriweather writes, “This book is all about getting up from the fall, or, as some would say, bad decisions. Proverbs 24:16 reminds us that a man may fall seven times and rise again. Falling is inevitable, as many are maneuvering through life. However, God wants each of us to get up from the fall, no matter how hard the fall was. God is with each of us to help motivate us to get up. He knows what we did, how we did it, the pain it caused others, and the consequences that will follow our decisions. No matter what, that does not change God’s love for us, as He helps us out of the mess we created.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karen R. Merriweather’s energizing work helps readers allow their faith in God to grow and elevate to new levels.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Get Up After the Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories