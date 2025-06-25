Amanda Nowlin to be Featured in a Two-Page Spread in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Winston-Salem, NC, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Nowlin of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be featured in a two-page spread in the summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. The article will focus on her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and nonprofit work.
About Amanda Nowlin
Amanda Nowlin is the owner of Kidz Fusion Academy Stars Art Academy, LLC, where she is committed to caring for and educating children in every aspect of their development—spiritual, mental, social, emotional, physical, and creative.
Balancing life as a single mom to four kids under the age of twelve, Nowlin still finds ways to bring joy, knowledge, and laughter into the lives of others. She is also the nursery coordinator at Praise Assembly Church Ministries and participates in their SPIRIT Dance Ministry. Looking ahead, Nowlin plans to grow Kidz Fusion Academy by opening more franchises, reaching additional families and children across North Carolina, and sharing her journey in an autobiography.
Amanda earned her associate’s degree in early childhood education from Forsyth Technical Community College. When she’s not working, she loves dancing, going out to eat, and movie nights with her kids.
For more information, visit https://www.kidzfusionacademy.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
