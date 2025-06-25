PASS Coalition Endorses Bipartisan Recommerce Caucus to Advance Economic Opportunity and Sustainability in America's Secondhand Market
Washington, DC, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Coalition to Protect America’s Small Sellers (PASS Coalition) today praised the creation of the newly launched bipartisan Recommerce Caucus, led by Congresswomen Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (CA-37). The caucus is dedicated to promoting policies that support the growing economy of pre-owned, refurbished, and secondhand goods — a sector projected to reach $1.04 trillion globally by 2035 and already embraced by more than half of U.S. consumers.
“As a coalition representing the voices of small sellers and digital marketplaces nationwide, we applaud Representatives Malliotakis and Kamlager-Dove for creating the Recommerce Caucus which will highlight policies affecting entrepreneurs and consumers alike,” said Chris Lamond, Executive Director of the PASS Coalition. “With the recommerce industry continuing to grow exponentially, this caucus serves as an important platform to inform policy makers on how to empower small businesses to ensure the secondhand economy continues to thrive and deliver meaningful benefits to millions of Americans.”
The PASS Coalition’s member platforms — including eBay, Etsy, Mercari, OfferUp, Poshmark, Whatnot and Red Bubble — have witnessed firsthand how recommerce opens new paths for small businesses, drives innovation, and reduces environmental impact. The PASS Coalition stands firmly behind the caucus’s mission to ensure federal policies keep pace with this dynamic and impactful sector, and its members offered the following statements of support:
"Poshmark is proud to support the Recommerce Caucus, an initiative that aligns perfectly with our mission of putting people at the heart of commerce, empowering everyone to thrive. As a member of the PASS Coalition, we understand the positive impact policy can have on the secondhand market, and we look forward to collaborating with the Caucus to champion policies that support innovation and growth of entrepreneurship across the country." – Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark.
“As the pioneer of online recommerce, we believe recommerce is about more than transactions—it’s about connection, sustainability, and unlocking economic opportunity. At eBay, we’re proud to support the formation of the new Recommerce Caucus and look forward to working with Congress to highlight how recommerce empowers small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts in communities across the country.” – Jamie Iannone, President and CEO of eBay, Inc.
"Etsy believes in the power of conscious consumerism and empowering small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs. The Recommerce Caucus is a shining example of how, by embracing the circular economy, we can champion a more sustainable future and create meaningful economic opportunities for sellers nationwide.” – Chelsea Mozen, Senior Director of Impact and Sustainability at Etsy
“OfferUp is proud to support the launch of the Recommerce Caucus. As a mobile-first marketplace serving communities nationwide, we know how important it is to make resale simple, trusted, and accessible—especially at the local level. Every day, our millions of users show us how local recommerce helps them earn income, find affordable goods, and keep quality items in use. We look forward to working together to ensure more Americans can benefit from the powerful economic and environmental impact of this growing movement.” – Nathan Garnett, Chief Business Officer, OfferUp
“Mercari strives to be a planet-positive company that contributes to solving environmental issues through our mission to help circulate all forms of value to unleash the potential in all people. We are excited to be part of the launch of the ReCommerce Caucus in the United States Congress, and applaud Rep. Malliotakis and Rep. Kamlager-Dove for their innovative leadership recognizing the paradigm shift happening in retail as consumers are not simply looking to make extra money and find bargains, but also becoming more conscious about the impact shopping habits can have on the planet. We’re glad to have such thoughtful champions and are eager to work together to continue to grow the circular economy.” — Shintaro Yamada, Mercari CEO
The caucus is dedicated to calling attention to the millions of individuals and small businesses who earn income through the resale, repair, and refurbishment of goods primarily through digital platforms. It will also focus on expanding access to online marketplaces for underserved communities and advancing a circular economy that extends product life cycles, reduces waste, and promotes sustainable commerce.
“We look forward to working with Representatives Malliotakis and Kamlager-Dove to help educate Congress on how Recommerce has become part of the overall retail industry and are proud to have driven this effort,” said Chris Lamond.
About the PASS Coalition
The PASS Coalition represents a broad spectrum of online marketplaces and sellers dedicated to maintaining safe and legitimate online commerce. Our mission is to collaborate with policymakers, rights owners, and other stakeholders to create a fair and secure environment for all participants in the digital marketplace.
