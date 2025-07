Spacettes Small Business Park Launches Professionally Managed Storage Facility in Tampa, Florida

Tampa, FL, July 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Local owners of Spacettes Small Business Park - Annex proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 8891 North Florida Avenue Tampa, Florida 33604. This facility, managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 55 units totaling 35,750 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure commercial space and parking unit options to the local communities of Tampa, Lake Magdalene, and Seffner.The Moser Family Partnership LP has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of June 16, 2025.Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 8891 North Florida Avenue Tampa, Florida 33604, contact our office at (813) 932-3440, or email us at spacettespark@absolutemgmt.com.Absolute Storage ManagementAbsolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.