Darshani Persadh, Co-Founder of DARJYO launches Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World
Be a part of building inclusive pathways into the creative tech space for young female animation enthusiasts and creatives living with disabilities. Darshani Persadh, technical co-founder of DARJYO is launching a 4-week development workshop titled: “Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World" in Durban, South Africa | July 2025.
Durban, South Africa, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a time where an entire generation faces the risk of missing critical years of career development, the impact on our society and economy cannot be overstated. Youth unemployment in South Africa remains a pressing issue, with nearly half of young people currently without work, resulting in significant losses in productivity, innovation, and economic growth.
In response to this challenge, Darshani Persadh, technical co-founder of DARJYO has launched "Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World." This initiative aims to empower young women with practical, industry-relevant skills to enter the burgeoning field of AI animation.
Who should Apply:
Females (or females with disabilities), aged 18–35, based in Durban, KZN, SA with some experience in animation (formal, freelance, or self-taught)
Key Dates:
• Applications Open: 19 May 2025
• Deadline to Apply: 30 June 2025
This initiative is aimed at building digital futures through storytelling, technology, and culture and we’re calling on trusted organizations to share this with talented youth & women who could benefit from this opportunity.
"We're providing more than just training; we're offering a pathway to real-world success," said Darshani Persadh. "Participants gain hands-on experience with AI tools and industry workflows through our local render lab. Additionally, we ensure immediate income potential by offering a stipend."
This program represents a significant effort to bridge the gender gap in tech-enabled careers, empowering young women from diverse backgrounds to pursue and thrive in creative industries. By equipping them with the skills and mindset needed to compete globally, the initiative aims to catalyze lasting change in South Africa's creative landscape.
We invite you to share this update with your network via email, social media, internal groups, or public forums, contributing to the empowerment of deserving young creatives and unlocking their potential.
Contact
+2772 517 9650
https://linktr.ee/persadian
