Darshani Persadh, Co-Founder of DARJYO launches Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World

Be a part of building inclusive pathways into the creative tech space for young female animation enthusiasts and creatives living with disabilities. Darshani Persadh, technical co-founder of DARJYO is launching a 4-week development workshop titled: “Skills Training for Female Animators in an AI World" in Durban, South Africa | July 2025.