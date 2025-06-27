Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects (with Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in 2003 in Offenburg, located in the Black Forest, and has since established itself as a key player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the Code-Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++ and the Code Complexity Measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava, the company has gained recognition for its ongoing commitment to the advancement of standards in software engineering.
Offenburg, Germany, June 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In addition to offering innovative software solutions, Verifysoft Technology regularly hosts seminars, training sessions, and free webinars on topics related to software development, software testing, and quality assurance. A particularly insightful webinar will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM and again at 3:00 PM CET, hosted by Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger.
During this webinar, participants can expect engaging discussions on the importance of static analysis, including the application of MISRA checks and runtime error analysis. Other relevant topics such as the role of requirements analysis in testing, the difference between software integration and software unit testing, methods for deriving test cases, and the significance of test reviews will also be covered.
Interested individuals can secure their spot by registering for free through the following way:
Homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Webinars/Seminars
During this webinar, participants can expect engaging discussions on the importance of static analysis, including the application of MISRA checks and runtime error analysis. Other relevant topics such as the role of requirements analysis in testing, the difference between software integration and software unit testing, methods for deriving test cases, and the significance of test reviews will also be covered.
Interested individuals can secure their spot by registering for free through the following way:
Homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Webinars/Seminars
Contact
Verifysoft Technology GmbHContact
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
Categories