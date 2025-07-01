Author Jeffrey Gale’s New Book, “A Human Rights Odyssey: From Dreams Deferred to Reconciliation,” is an Impactful Work That Discusses the Journey of a Remarkable Activist
Recent release “A Human Rights Odyssey: From Dreams Deferred to Reconciliation” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Gale is a heartwarming story of the spiritual growth of Isaac Levin through the decades.
Melville, NY, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Gale, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, has completed his new book, “A Human Rights Odyssey: From Dreams Deferred to Reconciliation”: a gripping and potent work that reflects upon the events of the author’s past that have molded his passion for social justice. It is the sequel to both "The Ballad of East and West" and "The Secret of Redemption."
Upon graduation from University City High School, author Jeffrey Gale attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He majored in political science and spent his junior year at the European Study Centre in Luxembourg. His experiences as a tutor of underprivileged children had a tremendous impact on him. Upon graduating cum laude in 1975, he moved to London, England, and studied to become a rabbi.
After ordination, he served two congregations in England from 1980 to 1984. During that period, he served on the reform movement’s music committee and on the Soviet Jewry committee. His visits to the Soviet Union in the early 1980s to teach and comfort refuseniks were highlights of his rabbinate in London. Rabbi Gale returned to North America in 1984 and served congregations in Jackson, Michigan, Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Regina, Saskatchewan. From 1998 to 2022, he served three congregations in the New York area—Wantagh, Washington Heights, and Flushing. Rabbi Gale is currently retired. Throughout his career, community relations, interfaith programming, and social causes such as civil rights and immigration are very dear to his heart.
Rabbi Gale is married to Dr. Tsiporah Shore—the associate director of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at New York Presbyterian Hospital—and has two adult children, Leanne and Joshua.
Gale writes, “Isaac Levin’s human rights odyssey begins in the suburbs of St. Louis during the Civil Rights Movement. There he is influenced by a progressively minded school system, inspired by a rabbi who marched with Martin Luther King and befriended by a brilliant warm-hearted Black student. The odyssey takes him to the inner city of Hamilton, Ohio where he tutors Black children, to a courtroom in Birmingham, England where he is an eyewitness to discrimination against People of Color, to Paris where he meets his French cousin who saved the lives of Jewish children during the German occupation, to three cities in the former Soviet Union, Moscow, Leningrad, and Kiev where he teaches and comforts refuseniks, to a federal penitentiary where he fights for justice for the Jewish inmates, to the Canadian cities of Winnipeg and Regina, where he witnesses the hardships of First Nations people and prepares a Cree girl for bat mitzvah, to Long Island where he leads his congregation through the horrors of 9/11 and seeks to combat Islamophobia, to America’s Deep South and Washington, DC, where he co-leads an interfaith Civil Rights mission, and finally back to his former high school where he shares his insights with a new generation of young people.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Gale’s engaging novel speaks lovingly of the people who mentored him throughout his journey and the power of a lifelong interracial friendship. It is a plea for all of us to embrace the wonderful diversity of humanity, to treat all people equally, and to build an inclusive society.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "A Human Rights Odyssey: From Dreams Deferred to Reconciliation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
