Author R.A. Murdock’s New Book, "The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer," is a Fantasy Novel That Follows the Fight Against a Dangerous Force Unleashed on the World
Recent release “The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer” from Page Publishing author R.A. Murdock centers around a dangerous force named the Destroyer of Worlds, which is accidentally created by the Allmother Loveaya to fight back against Karne and his mountain. But after the Destroyer is let loose, Loveaya realizes her creation will not obey her and could pose a threat to all her creations.
Creighton, MO, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R.A. Murdock has completed his new book “The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer”: a riveting tale that follows the fallout that occurs after the Allmother Loveaya creates a powerful force called the Destroyer of Worlds, which threatens to destroy everything she has ever created.
“With plans in the works to send Karne and his mountain back to Wormwood with the help of her warrior Razien, Loveaya unknowingly helps create the Destroyer of Worlds,” shares Murdock. “Loveaya quickly realizes that even her most cherished creations can go against her wishes, and when they do, disaster is sure to follow. She can only hope that all her other creations are ready for the destruction heading their way when the Destroyer heads for her.
“During the thousand-year Hellhiem, a time of great destruction and hell on earth, the bloodline of the human race begins to split apart and change, creating multiple different races. When the Hellhiem ends and the races move back to the surface, a Mighty Oak, the World Tree, grows to mountainous proportions through the millennia, and through its roots, it delivers magick onto the world. The magick helps perfect each of the races in their own ways, but unknown to the races, it is the will of an old friend and foe.”
Published by Page Publishing, R.A. Murdock’s enthralling tale is sure to keep readers spellbound, delivering a captivating and enchanting novel brimming with expert world-building and character-driven action that will keep the pages turning.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
