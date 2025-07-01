Author R.A. Murdock’s New Book, "The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer," is a Fantasy Novel That Follows the Fight Against a Dangerous Force Unleashed on the World

Recent release “The Blood Moon and the Fall of the Destroyer” from Page Publishing author R.A. Murdock centers around a dangerous force named the Destroyer of Worlds, which is accidentally created by the Allmother Loveaya to fight back against Karne and his mountain. But after the Destroyer is let loose, Loveaya realizes her creation will not obey her and could pose a threat to all her creations.