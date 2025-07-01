Authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco’s New Book, "Paper Eucalyptus," Follows a Lieutenant Commander Who Discovers a Suicide of the Navy Nurse Might Actually be Homicide

Recent release “Paper Eucalyptus” from Covenant Books authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco is a thrilling novel that centers around Navy Lieutenant Commander Juliet S. Griess, who is assigned to finish the case of a Navy nurse’s suicide, only to discover a complex cover-up and homicide that threatens her life.