Authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco’s New Book, "Paper Eucalyptus," Follows a Lieutenant Commander Who Discovers a Suicide of the Navy Nurse Might Actually be Homicide
Recent release “Paper Eucalyptus” from Covenant Books authors Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco is a thrilling novel that centers around Navy Lieutenant Commander Juliet S. Griess, who is assigned to finish the case of a Navy nurse’s suicide, only to discover a complex cover-up and homicide that threatens her life.
Wauwatosa, WI, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Uriel R. Limjoco, a veteran of the US Navy and a retired general surgeon, and Carolyn J. Limjoco, Uriel’s wife who spent many years as member of the Hamilton School Board in Sussex, have completed their new book, “Paper Eucalyptus”: a compelling novel surrounding the mysterious death of a Navy nurse that reveals a sinister murder and cover-up.
Uriel and Carolyn write, “Assigned to close the books on the apparent suicide of a stunningly beautiful young United States Navy nurse, Navy lawyer LCDR. Juliet S. Greiss finds her task too simple for her capacity as a highly qualified young Navy Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG) officer. However, further investigation led her to believe that she was faced with a strange case of complex homicide. She almost gets killed twice in her effort to collect enough evidence to legally expose the murderer and administer justice. In the process, she meets and falls in love with the victim’s older brother.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Uriel R. & Carolyn J. Limjoco’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Juliet on her journey to discover the truth, all while avoiding death herself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Paper Eucalyptus” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a gripping conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers can purchase “Paper Eucalyptus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
