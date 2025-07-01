Author Eula Ruth Ellis’s New Book, "Paradigm Child," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows a Group of Individuals Striving for Both Scientific Truth and God’s Will
Recent release “Paradigm Child” from Covenant Books author Eula Ruth Ellis is a riveting novel that centers around a group of scientifically minded individuals all over the world who work towards bringing God’s will closer to reality in a world strife with political and religious violence.
New York, NY, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eula Ruth Ellis, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as an educator and industrial chemist, has completed her new book, “Paradigm Child”: a unique and stirring novel that centers around a group of scientists who are all driven by their goal of realizing God’s will on Earth.
Author Eula Ruth Ellis graduated from the University of Delaware with a BA in Chemistry and has been an industrial chemist and an independent consultant. In 2004, she earned a Washington State teacher’s certificate and taught science at the middle school level. She has also taught online at the high school level. In 2021, she earned her master’s in science education—Chemistry Secondary from Western Governors University. She, then, with her husband of thirty-nine years, moved to Tanzania, where she worked as an education coordinator for a nonprofit organization and taught educators how to use local resources to demonstrate scientific principles to continue her work. In her spare time, she also helped her husband preach and teach Bible lessons to local schoolchildren and parishes.
“An unexpected supergenius creates a ship of space out of debris from a modern North African industrial collapse,” writes Williamson. “However, on her solo maiden voyage, failing one-off equipment, interacts with space-time in profoundly unprecedented ways. Her nearly certain death is averted by God’s imperfect, yet loving, and self-sacrificing servants.
“What challenge and growth attends this precious young genius at her discovery of sacrifice for her sake? Where else does sacrifice challenge and make permanent change for God’s individual children?
“What challenges and peril await discovery by a large cast of others?
“A large cast of others, whose lifetimes of struggles and service to science and to God place them together in diverse places around the globe and beyond. A globe of horrible human failing in which God’s children strive after God’s will for themselves and their fellow humanity.
“This in a nearby-in-time world struggling with religious and political violence and a cosmological debacle heretofore unexperienced. Miracles by the moment. Striving by the moment. Action, intensity, drama, humor, hope, and love—what is leadership? Who of God’s children does God choose to change the paradigm?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eula Ruth Ellis’s new book will captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page as they discover the incredible ways in which God’s teachings and science can not only co-exist but work to bring peace and healing to a struggling world.
Readers can purchase “Paradigm Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Eula Ruth Ellis graduated from the University of Delaware with a BA in Chemistry and has been an industrial chemist and an independent consultant. In 2004, she earned a Washington State teacher’s certificate and taught science at the middle school level. She has also taught online at the high school level. In 2021, she earned her master’s in science education—Chemistry Secondary from Western Governors University. She, then, with her husband of thirty-nine years, moved to Tanzania, where she worked as an education coordinator for a nonprofit organization and taught educators how to use local resources to demonstrate scientific principles to continue her work. In her spare time, she also helped her husband preach and teach Bible lessons to local schoolchildren and parishes.
“An unexpected supergenius creates a ship of space out of debris from a modern North African industrial collapse,” writes Williamson. “However, on her solo maiden voyage, failing one-off equipment, interacts with space-time in profoundly unprecedented ways. Her nearly certain death is averted by God’s imperfect, yet loving, and self-sacrificing servants.
“What challenge and growth attends this precious young genius at her discovery of sacrifice for her sake? Where else does sacrifice challenge and make permanent change for God’s individual children?
“What challenges and peril await discovery by a large cast of others?
“A large cast of others, whose lifetimes of struggles and service to science and to God place them together in diverse places around the globe and beyond. A globe of horrible human failing in which God’s children strive after God’s will for themselves and their fellow humanity.
“This in a nearby-in-time world struggling with religious and political violence and a cosmological debacle heretofore unexperienced. Miracles by the moment. Striving by the moment. Action, intensity, drama, humor, hope, and love—what is leadership? Who of God’s children does God choose to change the paradigm?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eula Ruth Ellis’s new book will captivate readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page as they discover the incredible ways in which God’s teachings and science can not only co-exist but work to bring peace and healing to a struggling world.
Readers can purchase “Paradigm Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories