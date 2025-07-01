Author Eula Ruth Ellis’s New Book, "Paradigm Child," is a Fascinating Tale That Follows a Group of Individuals Striving for Both Scientific Truth and God’s Will

Recent release “Paradigm Child” from Covenant Books author Eula Ruth Ellis is a riveting novel that centers around a group of scientifically minded individuals all over the world who work towards bringing God’s will closer to reality in a world strife with political and religious violence.