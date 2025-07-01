Author Robert Zogby’s Sequel, "The Alien Ring 2: Secrets Unlocked," Continues the Story of Rob, Now a College Student, Who Discovers Hidden Secrets About His Alien Ring

Recent release “The Alien Ring 2: Secrets Unlocked” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Zogby is a riveting sequel of Rob Shehan’s adventures as he starts the next chapter of his life. But as he navigates the challenges of college life, he starts learning secrets about his ring and his friends as the FBI and others attempt to track him and his alien ring down.