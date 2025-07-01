Author Robert Zogby’s Sequel, "The Alien Ring 2: Secrets Unlocked," Continues the Story of Rob, Now a College Student, Who Discovers Hidden Secrets About His Alien Ring
Recent release “The Alien Ring 2: Secrets Unlocked” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Zogby is a riveting sequel of Rob Shehan’s adventures as he starts the next chapter of his life. But as he navigates the challenges of college life, he starts learning secrets about his ring and his friends as the FBI and others attempt to track him and his alien ring down.
Pittsford, NY, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Zogby, a retired language arts teacher whose other various roles other roles included singing, acting, coaching, managing a middle-school English department, entrepreneurship, and selling comic books and collectibles, has completed his new book, “The Alien Ring 2: Secrets Unlocked”: a compelling tale of a college student who must learn to balance his student life and personal struggles while also keeping secret a mysterious ring with alien powers.
“In the highly-anticipated sequel to the acclaimed novel ‘The Alien Ring’, protagonist Rob Shehan embarks on a challenging journey through college life, a far cry from his high school days,” writes Zogby. “Amidst the typical trials of forming new friendships, navigating college parties, and deepening his relationship with Stephanie, Rob must also grapple with the burden of his extraterrestrial-powered ring and the lingering scars of his mother’s abuse, as well as his ongoing battle with ADHD.
“As Rob strives to balance his academic pursuits with personal growth, he encounters new adversaries and old enemies, forcing him to protect the secrets he uncovers while staying true to his values. The budding relationship between Rob and Stephanie faces obstacles as he struggles with the decision of whether to keep his alien ring or return it to the Themadorians, especially as the ring’s powers become unpredictable.
“The plot thickens with the appearance of an FBI agent hot on Rob’s trail and a CEO, Shane Fergus, who becomes aware of the ring’s capabilities. Complicating matters further, Stephanie gains a new roommate, Isabelle, who has ties to a former general.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Zogby’s enthralling tale is a follow-up to the author’s previous publication “The Alien Ring” and promises to keep readers spellbound as Rob delves deeper into the mystery of his ring while navigating a web of secrets, deceptions, and insecurities. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Alien Ring 2: Secrets Unlocked” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Alien Ring 2: Secrets Unlocked” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
