Author William W. Niemann’s New Book, "Heavy Fire Showing," is a Series of Stories from the Author’s Career with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue
Recent release “Heavy Fire Showing” from Newman Springs Publishing author William W. Niemann is a fascinating collection of true stories from the author’s time serving in the Department of Fire and Rescue in Prince William County, Virginia. Spanning three decades, “Heavy Fire Showing” reveals the dangers firefighters face every day in order to keep their communities safe across the nation.
Fredericksburg, VA, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William W. Niemann, a senior partner with Fire Technology Consultants LLC, has completed his new book, “Heavy Fire Showing”: a gripping and thought-provoking assortment of stories and experiences drawn from the author’s thirty-year career serving in a variety of roles within the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue, offering a personal glimpse into the lives of first responders and the challenges they endure to ensure the safety of their communities.
Author William W. Niemann is a retired assistant fire marshal with Prince William County, Virginia, Department of Fire and Rescue. During his thirty-year career, he served as a firefighter, fighter paramedic, company officer, and station commander. The last fourteen years of his career, he was a lieutenant/assistant fire marshal assigned to the arson crimes unit with the county’s fire marshal’s office. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in fire science, administration, and safety engineering. When not devoting time to his business, the author enjoys hunting, fly-fishing, and restoring his 1987 Ford Mustang GT.
“The stories that you will read are based on actual incidents and events I was directly or indirectly involved in,” shares Niemann. “Several of the stories may be a conglomerate of various incidents or events. The characters I write about in this book are strictly fictional and are based on a number of people I have known over the course of my life and career. They are not representative of any one individual or group of individuals. Any similarities between them and any living or deceased individual(s) is strictly coincidental, with the exceptions being the stories about my parents, fiancée/wife, and, to a lesser extent, my daughter. Many of the fictional stories you will read were written ‘tongue in cheek,’ hoping to add a little humor to what might be a solemn tale. Each fictional story stands on its own merit and may or may not be a continuation of other stories within this novel.”
The author continues, “During the course of my life and career, I have read dozens of books about big-city firefighters and their heroic exploits. Though their stories of heroism and sacrifice are impressive, with little exception, the authors have spent their careers in well-funded, well-staffed, and well-equipped fire departments. However, on a daily basis, 80 percent of the fires and medical emergencies in the United States are handled by small-community first responders. Not their big-city counterparts. Yet I do not ever recall reading a book about the small-community firefighter/paramedic who, like me, spent their careers in less-than-well-staffed, well-equipped, and well-funded organizations. Those small-towners, like me, devoted their lives and careers to making chicken salad out of chicken shit. By writing this novel, I would like to shed some light on the small-community firefighter/paramedic, whether they be a volunteer or career—recognizing those men and women who devote their time and energy serving their relatives, friends, and neighbors in rural communities and small cities across our great country.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William W. Niemann’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow the author’s journey through his career, highlighting moments that have come to define him and his service along the way. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Heavy Fire Showing” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering a reminder of the sacrifices made by the everyday heroes serving in fire houses all over the country.
“Written as though one is listening to these stories being told, so very easy to read. Definitely shows the gritty and often tragic circumstances that are encountered but also the humor used to mentally survive those events. What a career! Very grateful for all of our first responders, not a job I could do.”
Eileen Davis Clawson
“All I can say about this book is WOW, WOW, WOW! A definite must read. I couldn't put it down. I laughed, I cried and when I finished reading it I wasn't ready for it to be over. I wanted more. I highly recommend this book!”
Vicky McCracken
“I recently acquired a book written by Bill Niemann. The title is Heavy Fire Showing. Bill and I worked together for many years in the Prince William County Dept. of Fire and Rescue. It is a novel with much of it based on true stories. I think this book is amazing, and that is an understatement. I highly recommend this book, especially for those who have worked for Prince William County in the early days.”
Ed Rahl
“Great interview with Bill Niemann about his new novel, Heavy Fire Showing. Great stories about the early days in the Prince William County Fire Department.”
Scott Davis
“On June 12, 2025 of this year I appeared 'live' on the 'Gettin Salty Experience Podcast Episode 251' the podcast is hosted by four New York City firefighters. During the 1.5 hour show we discussed my career as well as my novel. The GSE podcast is one of the most highly rated Firefighter/First Responder podcasts on the market today. Items discussed, my novel, how I chose the Fire Service as a career, the early days of being a paramedic and my tenure as an Arson Investigator, as well as my post career life.”
William Niemann
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Heavy Fire Showing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
