Author William W. Niemann’s New Book, "Heavy Fire Showing," is a Series of Stories from the Author’s Career with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue

Recent release “Heavy Fire Showing” from Newman Springs Publishing author William W. Niemann is a fascinating collection of true stories from the author’s time serving in the Department of Fire and Rescue in Prince William County, Virginia. Spanning three decades, “Heavy Fire Showing” reveals the dangers firefighters face every day in order to keep their communities safe across the nation.