Author Hilary Nili’s New Book, "Crucify Me Gently," is a Collection of Poems Exploring the Author’s Struggles with Mental Health and Her Path Towards Survival and Freedom
Recent release “Crucify Me Gently” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hilary Nili is a powerful series of poems that reflect upon the author’s past struggles with mental health, and how she managed to find herself once more on her journey towards freedom and healing. Deeply personal and candid, “Crucify Me Gently” is a poignant read that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
New York, NY, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hilary Nili has completed her new book, “Crucify Me Gently”: a unique and compelling assortment of poems exploring the author’s journey to find healing and strength amidst her battles in life.
“Plunging into darkness, you look for a lifeline,” writes Nili. “I came forth from the mental hospitals fighting; drugged and almost committed for life. Flashbacks and putting the pieces together, memories unearthed. Unwanted are the memories, yet they come, crying out to God to not be forgotten. The mental system is designed to lock one in without recourse. And then comes the realization that to be alive is to breathe the air without restraint. To know that after the journey of waiting, my truth has set me free. I am Hilary Nili, and I survived.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Hilary Nili’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s journey, discovering her trials and triumphs with each turn of the page through her beautiful gift of prose.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Crucify Me Gently” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
