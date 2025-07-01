Author Hilary Nili’s New Book, "Crucify Me Gently," is a Collection of Poems Exploring the Author’s Struggles with Mental Health and Her Path Towards Survival and Freedom

Recent release “Crucify Me Gently” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hilary Nili is a powerful series of poems that reflect upon the author’s past struggles with mental health, and how she managed to find herself once more on her journey towards freedom and healing. Deeply personal and candid, “Crucify Me Gently” is a poignant read that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.