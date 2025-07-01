Author Bob Burgoon’s New Book, “The Biker And The Ghosts,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Retired Police Officer and Biker Who Must Solve the Murder of Three Ghosts

Recent release “The Biker And The Ghosts” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob Burgoon is a compelling novel that follows Randy, a retired police officer and motorcyclist, who somehow befriends three ghosts in a dream. After this initial spectral meeting, Randy is soon tasked with solving the murder of his ghostly friends in order to bring their killer to justice.