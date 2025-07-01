Author Bob Burgoon’s New Book, “The Biker And The Ghosts,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Retired Police Officer and Biker Who Must Solve the Murder of Three Ghosts
Recent release “The Biker And The Ghosts” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bob Burgoon is a compelling novel that follows Randy, a retired police officer and motorcyclist, who somehow befriends three ghosts in a dream. After this initial spectral meeting, Randy is soon tasked with solving the murder of his ghostly friends in order to bring their killer to justice.
Uniontown, OH, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bob Burgoon, a retired US Army veteran and an avid motorcyclist who loves genealogy, has completed his new book, “The Biker And The Ghosts”: a gripping supernatural crime thriller that follows a retired police officer who must solve the murders of three ghosts.
“Randy Robinson is a retired police officer in the small community of Brookside,” writes Burgoon. “He is friends with Lt. Hennessey, an active cop, and fellow biker. Through a dream of his departed grandmother, Randy inadvertently befriended a trio of spectral beings. The ghosts need Randy’s help to discover who killed them and why. The adventures that await them are rather exciting.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bob Burgoon’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Randy’s journey to find the truth and help avenge his ghostly friends, all while navigating the dangerous twists and turns his investigation brings about. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Biker And The Ghosts” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Biker And The Ghosts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
