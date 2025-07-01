Minka Fishman Leeser’s New Book, "Liquid Synchronicity," is a Stirring and Heartfelt Series of Poetry That Touches on a Variety of Topics Concerning Life
Fargo, ND, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Minka Fishman Leeser, who began writing poetry at the age of sixty-five, has completed her most recent book, “Liquid Synchronicity”: a moving collection of free verse poems that reflect upon all aspects of life and the human condition, as observed by the author.
“My mother was somewhat of an enigma when I was young, but I didn’t know she was also a poet until much later in her life and mine,” shares Leeser.
The author continues, “At the time, I wasn’t into poetry. When I had to write a poem or two in school, it was like pulling teeth to get one out. I did not have that kind of creative mind. When I read my mother’s poetry, I appreciated that she wrote it, but it did not touch me.”
“Now that she is gone and I miss her, I am writing poetry myself. It seems to be pouring out of me from nowhere, but it has to be from somewhere! Perhaps my mother passed it down to me to come alive in the second half of my life too.”
Published by Fulton Books, Minka Fishman Leeser’s book is sure to captivate readers with each turn of the page, inviting them into the author’s mind as she bears her soul with every entry. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Liquid Synchronicity” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Liquid Synchronicity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
