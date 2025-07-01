Michael Wojahn’s New Book, "Land of Shadows: A Story of First Contact," is a Fascinating Science Fiction Novel That Follows Mankind as They Set Out from Earth
Windom, MN, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Wojahn, a retired farmer from Minnesota, has completed his most recent book, “Land of Shadows: A Story of First Contact”: a riveting tale of the first alien encounters that mankind has as they begin to explore the wider known universe.
“As man expands out from Earth, who will he meet?” asks Wojahn. “Will they be friend or foe? How will their and our past experience affect how we view each other? Will our differences set us apart or bring us together? These and many other questions will have to be answered as man takes to the distant worlds of our future.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Wojahn’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic interstellar journey, where unlimited possibilities await the first brave souls who venture far beyond to discover what other life exists in the galaxy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Land of Shadows: A Story of First Contact” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
