Carol Gaunt Coolidge’s Newly Released "The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl" is a Nostalgic and Heartwarming Memoir of Childhood Mischief and Rural Life
“The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Gaunt Coolidge is a delightful reflection on a spirited childhood spent in the American Midwest, filled with family, farm life, and unforgettable moments.
Harrison, AR, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl”: a joyful and engaging account of youthful adventures and life lessons from a country girl growing up in mid-century America. “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl” is the creation of published author, Carol Gaunt Coolidge, who was born in the Ozarks of southern Missouri and moved to the Kansas City area just before she turned six. She spent her childhood on several farms near the city and continued to live in the area for twenty-four years after marrying. Carol is the proud mother of two sons, grandmother to five granddaughters, and great-grandmother to eleven. In 1978, she relocated to northern Arkansas, returning to the Ozarks region, where she continues to reside today.
Coolidge shares, “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl brings to life the early years in the life of Carol Jean Gaunt Coolidge. From her birth through about age thirteen, Carol’s life was full of mischievous adventures and moving from farm to farm with her family.
“Come along for the journey to meet Carol’s family and some celebrities along the way. It’s a journey you won’t soon forget!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Gaunt Coolidge’s new book invites readers to a simpler time, capturing the innocence, humor, and resilience of growing up in the countryside. This memoir is sure to resonate with readers who cherish family stories, childhood memories, and the joys of rural life.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Coolidge shares, “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl brings to life the early years in the life of Carol Jean Gaunt Coolidge. From her birth through about age thirteen, Carol’s life was full of mischievous adventures and moving from farm to farm with her family.
“Come along for the journey to meet Carol’s family and some celebrities along the way. It’s a journey you won’t soon forget!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Gaunt Coolidge’s new book invites readers to a simpler time, capturing the innocence, humor, and resilience of growing up in the countryside. This memoir is sure to resonate with readers who cherish family stories, childhood memories, and the joys of rural life.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of the Little Pigtailed Country Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories