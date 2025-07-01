Stacey Gibson’s Newly Released "Live Free and Die Strong" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Freedom in Christ, and Victory Through Life’s Trials
“Live Free and Die Strong” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey Gibson is an inspiring memoir and spiritual guide that shares a journey from personal tragedy to divine purpose, emphasizing true freedom found in living by God’s will.
Griffin, GA, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Live Free and Die Strong”: a compelling and faith-filled account of overcoming hardship and discovering true freedom in Christ. “Live Free and Die Strong” is the creation of published author, Stacey Gibson, who was saved at a young age and raised in a loving Christian home, but his life changed drastically after losing both parents by age seventeen. Despite turning away from God for a time, he was eventually set back on a righteous path. He spent over twenty years teaching Sunday school and preaching, and in 2020, God called him to evangelism. During the pandemic, God opened new doors through a podcast and YouTube program called Truth Matters. He later felt led to write a book sharing his personal journey through tragedy and redemption. His story is a testimony to God’s faithfulness and transforming power through Jesus Christ.
Gibson shares, “In our world, many people think that freedom is doing exactly what they want to do, and this is true for even some believers in Christ. We plan our days according to our will and not God’s thinking that we know what’s best, if truth be told how can we expect to produce a better life than the one that God has planned for us. Yes, God has a plan for all His children, and when we understand this, we can begin to start a new journey with Him that will lead us to prosperity, not as the world sees prosperity but prosperity in the eyes of God. We will all stand before God one day, and living a life that was not guided by the Holy Spirit will not bring us great rewards. Living our life outside God’s will is sin, and this is not living free.
“The great apostle Paul said in Galatians 5:1, 'Stand Fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free. and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.' Living free is allowing God to live through us. We will have a greater impact in our lives and the lives of others when we do so. This is truth that will make you free.
“And Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. (John 8:32)
“When we trust that God’s Word is truth, and we know how this life ends according to His Word. It will enable us to face difficulties, persecution, and even death. We can simply die strong, just as all the martyrs for Christ have done in the past, not being fearful of what may come but standing strong, knowing God has everything under control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Gibson’s new book is a profound message of hope, urging readers to embrace God’s truth and experience the strength and freedom that comes from living in His will.
Consumers can purchase “Live Free and Die Strong” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Live Free and Die Strong,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gibson shares, “In our world, many people think that freedom is doing exactly what they want to do, and this is true for even some believers in Christ. We plan our days according to our will and not God’s thinking that we know what’s best, if truth be told how can we expect to produce a better life than the one that God has planned for us. Yes, God has a plan for all His children, and when we understand this, we can begin to start a new journey with Him that will lead us to prosperity, not as the world sees prosperity but prosperity in the eyes of God. We will all stand before God one day, and living a life that was not guided by the Holy Spirit will not bring us great rewards. Living our life outside God’s will is sin, and this is not living free.
“The great apostle Paul said in Galatians 5:1, 'Stand Fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free. and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.' Living free is allowing God to live through us. We will have a greater impact in our lives and the lives of others when we do so. This is truth that will make you free.
“And Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. (John 8:32)
“When we trust that God’s Word is truth, and we know how this life ends according to His Word. It will enable us to face difficulties, persecution, and even death. We can simply die strong, just as all the martyrs for Christ have done in the past, not being fearful of what may come but standing strong, knowing God has everything under control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Gibson’s new book is a profound message of hope, urging readers to embrace God’s truth and experience the strength and freedom that comes from living in His will.
Consumers can purchase “Live Free and Die Strong” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Live Free and Die Strong,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories