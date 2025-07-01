Dave Stevenson’s New Book, “The Mud, The Blood And The Beer: A Cowboy's Manual And Memoir,” is a Priceless Collection of the Author’s Lifetime Experiences with Horses
Recent release “The Mud, The Blood And The Beer: A Cowboy's Manual And Memoir” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dave Stevenson is a compelling memoir that offers readers a series of short stories documenting the author’s experiences in sharing his life with horses, imparting upon him both wisdom and training tips for others who share a love of horses.
Battleground, WA, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dave Stevenson, a veteran who lives in Battleground, Washington, with his wife, Lindi, on a beautiful horse ranch, has completed his new book, “The Mud, The Blood And The Beer: A Cowboy's Manual And Memoir”: a captivating autobiographical account that explores the impact that horses have had on the author’s life, revealing the life lessons and important moments they have shared with him.
“Horse people seem to have a natural gift of storytelling,” writes Stevenson. “This is because horses can do the craziest things and put you in some of the most awkward predicaments, and over the years, you are left with some of the most bizarre tales: some gut-wrenching funny, some that make you cringe, and some very sad.
“Living my life with them has been a privilege—an education, for sure—and has given me a treasure trove of stories that I wouldn’t trade for anything. It has also given me much wisdom and a load of training tips for others with the same love. It is my joy now to share them with the world.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dave Stevenson’s enthralling tale is a beautiful love letter to the incredible power that horses can have on a person’s soul. Deeply personal and candid, “The Mud, The Blood, And The Beer” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt a connection to horses, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Mud, The Blood And The Beer: A Cowboy's Manual And Memoir" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
