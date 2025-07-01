Author Allison Wright’s New Book, "A Badge to Kill," is a Powerful and Stirring Account That Explores the Mistreatment of African Americans by the Police in America
Recent release “A Badge to Kill” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Allison Wright is an eye-opening look at the mistreatment and racial profiling that people of color often face at the hands of law enforcement. From fabricating evidence to outright killing of innocent individuals, Wright calls out these injustices that happen all too often, demanding change and accountability.
Aurora, CO, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allison Wright, a musical artist and former trucker, as well as a loving mother who loves to cook, travel, and play drums, has completed her new book, “A Badge to Kill”: a haunting and thought-provoking look at the ways in which the American police system has been weaponized against Americans of color, exposing the horrific mistreatment and killings that occur by those who hide behind their badge.
“This book is a book about my experience of people, who are just like you and me, that have decided to play God because they have a badge and a uniform,” shares Wright. “It shows the difference in which we, as a people, African-Americans, are treated when encountering those that wear that badge. Over and over in America, we’ve seen there are different rules that are followed and applied when dealing with us. Racism in America, in all areas, is a real thing and still exists in 2024. African Americans and Latinos are the most-killed races when dealing with police officers. We rarely get to live to share our experiences with them. Even though Caucasians, no matter the seriousness of the crime, usually always live to face their fate in front of a judge. They are allowed to threaten officers, charge at officers, and even lunge at officers, and are allowed to live and face court and their families the next morning with usually no injuries to show the next day. My son, who was walking down a lone street, not bothering or threatening anyone, ends up dead with over nine shots fired at him in under two minutes. But a Caucasian, who killed nine people, is arrested without injury and is taken to Burger King on the way to jail is just absurd. It shows that there are different rules that apply to us.
“In this book, you will hear and see those differences. And the good old boy network is a real thing, which includes judges, DAs, police chiefs and officers, and even lawyers. They will lie, protect, cover, and shield these officers instead of doing what they know is right and allow them the authority to ride around, seeking their next victim being unscaled and without penalty. Therefore, they are freely given a badge to kill. Killings that have been covered have been going on since we have existed on this earth. They continue to increase, and there are many examples to this travesty, such as Oscar Grant, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Michael C. Adams III, my child, Shannon Wright. They lie on our children to get away with cold-blooded murder, and it is not okay. This list goes on and on. They are privileged, and we are always outnumbered and outgunned. Something must be done about the unjust scales we face here in America. All are not created equal in America. And we definitely are targets in America. We must unite, for there is power in numbers. We cannot allow them to freely gun down our babies, and nothing gets done about it. We can no longer allow them to lie about circumstances, hide evidence, lie about and make false statements under the shield of their badges, and run around our cities, our neighborhoods with what they’re given—a badge to kill!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Allison Wright’s engaging series is a poignant and timely look at how law enforcement often abuse their power, resulting in innocent individuals getting thrown behind bars or killed for simply existing as a Black American. Deeply personal and candid, “A Badge to Kill” serves as a wakeup call to all Americans, urging them to call out abuses of power by the police and to demand reform and accountability.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Badge to Kill" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
