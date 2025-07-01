Author Allison Wright’s New Book, "A Badge to Kill," is a Powerful and Stirring Account That Explores the Mistreatment of African Americans by the Police in America

Recent release “A Badge to Kill” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Allison Wright is an eye-opening look at the mistreatment and racial profiling that people of color often face at the hands of law enforcement. From fabricating evidence to outright killing of innocent individuals, Wright calls out these injustices that happen all too often, demanding change and accountability.