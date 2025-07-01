Author Dylan Nelson’s New Book, "Before Eternity," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Group of Lost Individuals Who Find Comfort and Strength in One Another
Recent release “Before Eternity” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dylan Nelson is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around the lives of a group of individuals, all of which are dealing with some sort of internal struggle that has caused them to become lost in life, only to find community and a family within each other.
Cheyenne, WY, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dylan Nelson, a native of Central Illinois who has always enjoyed stories about magic, spirituality, and the occult, has completed his new book, “Before Eternity”: a riveting tale that follows a group of individuals who come together to find strength and an escape from their own struggles.
Nelson shares, “A young man who suffered the loss of his last family, a gentle giant who finally stood up for himself, a young woman who craves vengeance for a grave injustice, a sweet girl who escapes subjugation, a damned man gets a chance at redemption, a joyful man who wants to defend against fear, a student who learns his history—see how this group finds one another and how they become heroes. This is how Eternity starts.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dylan Nelson’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow each character’s individual journeys to achieve their goals, no matter what it might cost them in the end. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Before Eternity” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Before Eternity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories