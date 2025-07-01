Author Dylan Nelson’s New Book, "Before Eternity," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Group of Lost Individuals Who Find Comfort and Strength in One Another

Recent release “Before Eternity” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dylan Nelson is a stirring and compelling tale that centers around the lives of a group of individuals, all of which are dealing with some sort of internal struggle that has caused them to become lost in life, only to find community and a family within each other.