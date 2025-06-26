Dave C. Puckett Named a Top 100 Educator by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mayfield, KY, June 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dave C. Puckett of Mayfield, Kentucky, has been named a Top 100 educator by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education/special education.
About Dave C. Puckett
Dave C. Puckett is a special educator and owner of Specially Designed Tutoring, providing educational and tutoring services focusing on special education and education leadership. Puckett is also ESL certified.
An active contributor to numerous professional and community organizations, Puckett is a member of the Kentucky Educational Association, Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis, Rotary Club, and N.E.A. He is also a life member of the Shelby County Board of Realtors Multimillion Dollar Club and holds C.R.S. and G.R.I. affiliations.
As an esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Puckett was recently honored as a Professional of the Year in Education/Special Education for 2025.
Puckett earned his Master of Science in educational leadership from Cumberland University and his Bachelor of Science from Florida State University. Always seeking greater knowledge, Dave enjoys continuing education in his spare time.
For more information email: dpuckett1549@gmail.com or visit Instagram @davepuckett1549 or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/18b2Pr8ZjP/?mibextid=wwXIfr
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
