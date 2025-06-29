Dallas Paints Launches Drywall Repair Services in Dallas, Texas
Dallas Paints, a trusted name in residential and commercial painting, is proud to announce the official launch of its professional drywall repair services in Dallas, Texas.
Dallas, TX, June 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dallas Paints, a trusted name in residential and commercial painting, is proud to announce the official launch of its professional drywall repair services in Dallas, Texas. With this expansion, Dallas Paints aims to become a one-stop solution for homeowners and businesses seeking top-quality interior restoration services.
Whether it’s water damage, cracks, holes, or general wear and tear, their team is equipped to restore walls to a smooth, paint-ready finish. This new service complements their existing painting expertise and ensures a seamless experience for our clients.
Dallas Paints' drywall repair services include:
Patching holes and cracks
Water damage repair
Texture matching
Full wall restoration
Drywall installation and finishing
All repairs are completed by trained professionals using premium materials, ensuring durability and a flawless surface ready for painting.
Whether you’re prepping your home for sale, renovating an office, or simply refreshing your interior, Dallas Paints now offers complete drywall and painting solutions under one roof. The company remains committed to delivering prompt service, transparent pricing, and guaranteed satisfaction.
About Dallas Paints:
Dallas Paints is a leading painting company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and customer service. From interior and exterior painting to now drywall repair, Dallas Paints continues to raise the bar in home improvement.
Contact:
Dallas Paints
2427 Allen St Dallas, TX 75204
(214) 978-4400
info@dallaspaints.com
www.dallaspaints.com
