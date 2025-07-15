Future Horizons Releases "Emotion Regulation: Helping Children and Adolescents Take Charge of Their Feelings" - Lauren H. Kerstein
Lauren H. Kerstein is an author, psychotherapist, and NYT-bestselling ghostwriter. Her books explore courage, flexible thinking, SEL, foster care, and emotion regulation. A licensed clinical social worker, she brings rich social-emotional insight to her writing. Lauren lives in Colorado with her family and rescue dogs, and is passionate about writing stories that touch children’s hearts.
Arlington, TX, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Effective emotion management can lead to more successful relationships, increase the positive feelings kids have about themselves and even help their daily lives run more smoothly. This book is designed to be used by adults who are helping children or teens identify strategies to help them increase their ability to regulate their own emotions.
Working with children and adolescents struggling to manage their emotions is a special privilege that brings with it reward, and constant recalibration. The reality for all of us is the road to emotion regulation requires tenacity and the proper tools. The emotion regulation strategies and workbook activities described throughout this resource have roots in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and positive psychology. These are models that show much promise in aiding struggling students.
You will find activities throughout the book to complete with your child. These activities could also be completed independently by children up to the task. A special note for caregivers and therapists: Please take a moment to congratulate your children. When they recognize they need help managing their emotions, they have taken the biggest step in the process of awareness.
