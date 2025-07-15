Future Horizons Releases "Emotion Regulation: Helping Children and Adolescents Take Charge of Their Feelings" - Lauren H. Kerstein

Lauren H. Kerstein is an author, psychotherapist, and NYT-bestselling ghostwriter. Her books explore courage, flexible thinking, SEL, foster care, and emotion regulation. A licensed clinical social worker, she brings rich social-emotional insight to her writing. Lauren lives in Colorado with her family and rescue dogs, and is passionate about writing stories that touch children’s hearts.