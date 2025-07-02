Author David Simmen’s New Book, "America an Experience in Democracy," is a Fascinating Read That Calls for a Return to the Founding Fathers’ Original Ideals of Democracy
Recent release “America an Experience in Democracy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author David Simmen is a thought-provoking exploration of how American democracy has changed since the nation’s founding, and the current challenges the nation faces in returning to pure democracy, as idealized by the Founding Fathers.
Chico, CA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Simmen, a native of Northern California who later moved to Yreka, where he spent several years on the city council and a term as mayor, has completed his new book, “America an Experience in Democracy”: an eye-opening blend of historical and modern insight that challenges readers to work towards reclaiming the power of collective governance.
“Democracy stands as mankind’s greatest tool for governing personal liberty,” writes Simmen. “Our Founding Fathers wisely placed the power to determine liberty, freedom, and political direction in the hands of the people, where restrictions and direction are decided by your peers. However, as history shows, early America’s implementation of this ideal was not without its challenges, and our democracy has since evolved into a variation that sometimes seems distant from the original vision.
“In today’s world, we’ve gained a deeper understanding of the human mind and its need to break free from personal and social negativity. As enlightened individuals advance by governing their minds, we lay the foundation for pure democracy to flourish. By using an elevated consciousness, we have another chance to collectively decide on the restrictions of personal liberty and the direction our society takes. Let’s rediscover the ideals of our Founding Fathers and move America forward to the grandest of political experiences, pure Democracy.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David Simmen’s engaging series is inspired by the author’s rural upbringing, which instilled in him the idea that with hard work and unwavering belief, one can live in a better world. Not giving up on those ideals, Simmens shares his writings in the hope of inviting readers to join him in the quest for a world that is peaceful, prosperous, unified, and dedicated to the principles of pure democracy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "America an Experience in Democracy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
