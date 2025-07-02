Author George Coolidge’s New Book, "Light and Dark Awakening," Follows a Retired Colonel with Super Soldier Abilities Who Must Fight to Restore Balance to the Galaxy

Recent release “Light and Dark Awakening” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author George Coolidge is a compelling novel that centers around retired Colonel Magnus Arkain, whose quest to find his lost squadron reawakens his super soldier abilities and sets him on a quest to fight back against the darkness that threatens humanity.