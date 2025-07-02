Author George Coolidge’s New Book, "Light and Dark Awakening," Follows a Retired Colonel with Super Soldier Abilities Who Must Fight to Restore Balance to the Galaxy
Recent release “Light and Dark Awakening” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author George Coolidge is a compelling novel that centers around retired Colonel Magnus Arkain, whose quest to find his lost squadron reawakens his super soldier abilities and sets him on a quest to fight back against the darkness that threatens humanity.
Gig Harbor, WA, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- George Coolidge, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoys good music, good conversations, and quality time with family and friends, has completed his new book, “Light and Dark Awakening”: a stirring tale that follows one man’s journey to bring balance to the galaxy after reawakening his dormant abilities.
“When retired Colonel Magnus Arkain sets out to retrieve his lost squadron, he unknowingly sets into motion a series of events that not only reactivates his super soldier upgrades but also brings him face-to-face with a long-guarded quest to restore a long-lost balance,” shares Coolidge. “Driven by a need to set things right, he will find himself pushed to the edge of his sanity, even cheating death to stop the spread of the darkness while striving for the light—or dark—awakening that will finally end the power struggle.
“Will he leave it in peace or wipe the slate clean?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, George Coolidge’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Colonel Arkain’s quest, weaving an epic tale of courage and shocking twists along the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Light and Dark Awakening” is sure to keep the pages turning, leading to a thrilling conclusion that is sure to remain with readers long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Light and Dark Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
