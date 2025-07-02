Ophelia Robinson’s Newly Released “At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears” is an Inspiring Coming-of-Age Story Set in the Aftermath of the Great Depression
“At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ophelia Robinson is a heartfelt tale of perseverance, faith, and the pursuit of dreams as a young boy navigates life’s challenges in rural Georgia.
New York, NY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears”: a compelling narrative of resilience and belief in God’s plan. “At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears” is the creation of published author, Ophelia Robinson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Robinson shares, “Henry is a thirteen-year-old boy from rural Georgia, and this book chronicles his life during the rebuilding process after the Great Depression. Henry loves God, his family, and baseball. He works on his farm with his family and left school in the fifth grade to help out. He is the oldest of five children. Henry’s parents, the Robinsons are both God-fearing people and have instilled faith over fear in their children. Henry has big dreams of playing in the big leagues of baseball but life sometimes gets in the way. He will go through a lot, along with ups and downs with his family members, but getting to the big league is going to take a lot of practice, tons of patience, an abundance of work, and most of all…faith. God has a plan for Henry, but does that plan involve him playing in the big league?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ophelia Robinson’s new book delivers an uplifting message about the power of faith, perseverance, and family in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Robinson shares, “Henry is a thirteen-year-old boy from rural Georgia, and this book chronicles his life during the rebuilding process after the Great Depression. Henry loves God, his family, and baseball. He works on his farm with his family and left school in the fifth grade to help out. He is the oldest of five children. Henry’s parents, the Robinsons are both God-fearing people and have instilled faith over fear in their children. Henry has big dreams of playing in the big leagues of baseball but life sometimes gets in the way. He will go through a lot, along with ups and downs with his family members, but getting to the big league is going to take a lot of practice, tons of patience, an abundance of work, and most of all…faith. God has a plan for Henry, but does that plan involve him playing in the big league?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ophelia Robinson’s new book delivers an uplifting message about the power of faith, perseverance, and family in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “At a Crossroad: When Faith Conquers all Fears,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories