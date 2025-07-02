Cathy Sears’s Newly Released “GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick” is a Candid and Inspiring Reflection on Enduring Hardship Through Unwavering Faith
“GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cathy Sears is an emotionally honest memoir that shares the author’s personal journey through immense trials, offering readers hope, strength, and humor grounded in faith.
Bonnyman, KY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick,” a raw and heartfelt testament to resilience, humor, and unshakable faith in the face of life’s overwhelming challenges, is the creation of published author, Cathy Sears.
Sears shares, “Do you ever ask the universe, 'Why me?' Do you know someone to whom many bad things have happened? Well, that’s me. I have wondered if I was cursed. Did I do something bad in a previous life that I am paying penance for in this one? I mean, I have been in three tornadoes. My life has been filled with tragedies from the start. You know things are bad when you are constantly told you should write a book. So I did! My faith has been tested over and over again. Hopefully, this will give someone else the courage and faith to get through something they are going through.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cathy Sears’s new book offers readers a deeply personal and often humorous look at surviving adversity, leaning on God, and finding strength even in the most turbulent seasons of life.
Consumers can purchase “GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
