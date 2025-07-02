Cathy Sears’s Newly Released “GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick” is a Candid and Inspiring Reflection on Enduring Hardship Through Unwavering Faith

“GOD Thinks I Can Bench-Press a Buick” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cathy Sears is an emotionally honest memoir that shares the author’s personal journey through immense trials, offering readers hope, strength, and humor grounded in faith.