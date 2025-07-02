Cletus D. Kuunifaa, MA, MLIS’s Newly Released “Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries” is a Practical Guide to Workforce Development Through Library Services
“Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries: A Case Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cletus D. Kuunifaa, MA, MLIS offers a research-based, actionable framework for enhancing employment services within public libraries, especially in response to post-pandemic job market challenges.
Westbury, NY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries: A Case Study”: a thoughtful and data-driven approach to strengthening public library services that support job seekers. “Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries: A Case Study” is the creation of published author, Cletus D. Kuunifaa, MA, MLIS, a Ghanaian-born, award-winning librarian, author, and educator based in Westbury, New York. As part of the Baldwin Public Library leadership team, he champions workforce development and access to information, notably through the BPL Career Path Center. His writing and research reflect a deep commitment to addressing information poverty, transparency issues, and employability—especially in Ghana and the broader diaspora. With degrees in French, law, library science, and organizational leadership, Dr. Kuunifaa also serves as an adjunct professor at Molloy University. When not working, he dreams of visiting Japan.
Kuunifaa shares, “This book is targeted at public libraries, library and information professionals, and public institutions that desire to help their patrons navigate their careers and improve their job-seeking outcomes. Improving the job-seeking outcomes for patrons should be a top priority for public libraries especially after a pandemic, to put job seekers back into the workforce by ensuring that patrons have the capability to improve their assets in terms of knowledge, skills, and attitudes they possess in order to gain employment.
“The book also supports a framework for establishing career service centers at public libraries since libraries are well positioned to make this happen. This book is of significant value to any public library with a career center to assess and evaluate its services to the community they serve. The research described in this book was a response to the pandemic to orient community members back into the workforce, to improve the job-seeking outcomes at the libraries, and to provide a template for setting up career service centers while measuring their impacts within the community that the library serves. This book contains all the information and knowledge to fulfill those requirements and many more.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cletus D. Kuunifaa, MA, MLIS’s new book is a timely resource for institutions aiming to bridge the gap between library services and real-world employment needs.
Consumers can purchase “Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries: A Case Study” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries: A Case Study,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
