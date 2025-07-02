Cletus D. Kuunifaa, MA, MLIS’s Newly Released “Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries” is a Practical Guide to Workforce Development Through Library Services

“Improving Job-Seeking Outcomes at Public Libraries: A Case Study” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cletus D. Kuunifaa, MA, MLIS offers a research-based, actionable framework for enhancing employment services within public libraries, especially in response to post-pandemic job market challenges.