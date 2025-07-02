Boris Vainer’s New Book, "The Wound That Never Healed," is a Fascinating Deep Dive Into the Ongoing Political and Social Division That Has Taken Hold Within America
New York, NY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Boris Vainer, who came to the United States from Odessa, Ukraine, and has worked as a translator and interpreter for the US Department of Defense for most of his professional life, has completed his most recent book, “The Wound That Never Healed”: a compelling look at the divided nation that America has become, pinpointing both historical and recent moments that have lead the country to where it is today.
“Imagine the United States of America to be one happy family that has lived together for ages in peace and harmony,” writes Vainer. “After reading this book, you may well be disappointed to see that it is far from the truth. Conversely, if you believe otherwise, this book will take you back to the reasons why we, as a nation, have a long way to go to achieve that peace and harmony by finding a way of healing the old wound that has afflicted us all.
“This small book attempts to tie together some pivotal historical events, such as the US Civil War and slavery, with the current sociopolitical situation and psychological climate in the country. It does not pretend to be a scholarly piece of writing, but rather it is addressed to the common educated folk who care about America and would like to delve deeper into the essence of knowing this great country better.”
Published by Fulton Books, Boris Vainer’s book brings to light the depth of the ongoing divide within America, exploring those who would benefit from such division, and possible paths forward through which healing might be achieved. Eye-opening and engaging, “The Wound That Never Healed” is a powerful read that is sure to resonate with anyone seeking answers as to what has caused a once great nation to turn on itself.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Wound That Never Healed” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Imagine the United States of America to be one happy family that has lived together for ages in peace and harmony,” writes Vainer. “After reading this book, you may well be disappointed to see that it is far from the truth. Conversely, if you believe otherwise, this book will take you back to the reasons why we, as a nation, have a long way to go to achieve that peace and harmony by finding a way of healing the old wound that has afflicted us all.
“This small book attempts to tie together some pivotal historical events, such as the US Civil War and slavery, with the current sociopolitical situation and psychological climate in the country. It does not pretend to be a scholarly piece of writing, but rather it is addressed to the common educated folk who care about America and would like to delve deeper into the essence of knowing this great country better.”
Published by Fulton Books, Boris Vainer’s book brings to light the depth of the ongoing divide within America, exploring those who would benefit from such division, and possible paths forward through which healing might be achieved. Eye-opening and engaging, “The Wound That Never Healed” is a powerful read that is sure to resonate with anyone seeking answers as to what has caused a once great nation to turn on itself.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Wound That Never Healed” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories