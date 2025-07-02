Author Kimberly Smith’s New Book, "Runt Rejected," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Wolf Shifter Who is Faced with the Choice of Leaving Behind Her Pack

Recent release “Runt Rejected” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimberly Smith is a riveting tale that centers around Kate, who is accused of killing her parents during her first time shifting into a wolf. Now rejected by her mate, Kate must make the choice to leave behind her pack for good and set out on her own, leaving behind her family’s legacy.