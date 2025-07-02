Author Kimberly Smith’s New Book, "Runt Rejected," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Wolf Shifter Who is Faced with the Choice of Leaving Behind Her Pack
Recent release “Runt Rejected” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimberly Smith is a riveting tale that centers around Kate, who is accused of killing her parents during her first time shifting into a wolf. Now rejected by her mate, Kate must make the choice to leave behind her pack for good and set out on her own, leaving behind her family’s legacy.
New York, NY, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Smith has completed her new book, “Runt Rejected”: a fascinating story that follows a young wolf shifter who finds herself rejected by her pack after being accused of killing her parents, leaving her with the difficult choice of leaving behind the only life she’s ever known.
“Kate, a young girl of a proud family, is accused of violently slaughtering her parents during her first shift into her wolf form,” writes Smith. “Two beloved pack warriors, gone. Though she had nothing to do with their deaths, the guilt of being in the wrong place at the wrong time begins to weigh on her at the young age of fourteen. As an outcast, she endures the belittlement and cruelty of her pack, refusing to give in to their torment for five years.
“At nineteen years old, she learns quickly that the new alpha is her fated mate, but before she has a chance to ignore the pounding in her chest, he rejects her. Now she must decide if surrendering her dignity and any chance of being happy is worth staying with the pack her parents loved and fought to protect. With so many against her, the decision seems obvious, but could she make it on her own?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kimberly Smith’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Kate’s journey to find herself amidst a dangerous world and incredible personal loss. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Runt Rejected” is a thrilling, character-driven supernatural novel that’s sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Runt Rejected” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
