Author Carol Foster III’s New Book, “Justice Rx.,” is a Thrilling Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Discover the Conspiracy Behind Her Father’s Death

Recent release “Justice Rx.” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carol Foster III is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that follows Danielle Davis, a woman who, while searching for clues related to her father’s mysterious death, discovers his demise may be linked to a cover-up for a tech company’s experiences thirty-five years prior.