Author Carol Foster III’s New Book, “Justice Rx.,” is a Thrilling Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Discover the Conspiracy Behind Her Father’s Death
Recent release “Justice Rx.” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carol Foster III is a compelling and thought-provoking tale that follows Danielle Davis, a woman who, while searching for clues related to her father’s mysterious death, discovers his demise may be linked to a cover-up for a tech company’s experiences thirty-five years prior.
Pensacola, FL, July 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carol Foster III, who resides with her husband in the Florida panhandle, has completed her new book, “Justice Rx.”: a gripping drama that centers around one woman’s search for answers related to her father’s death, and the alarming conspiracy she uncovers along the way.
“Fact: The experiments in 1975 were real. The fall was real,” writes Foster III.
“Justice Rx: Thirty-five years later, Danielle Davis finds herself alone and cynical in her late thirties. She is newly divorced, doesn’t quite understand why, and is retreating from her friends. She has a job she does not enjoy and is concerned about her biological clock.
“To keep her mind occupied, she spends her spare time reading her father’s notebooks, looking for clues to solve the mystery of his death and find justice.
“She discovers that an early tech corporation carried out trials combining embryonic stem cells with computer chips to create artificial intelligence. A doctor at a women’s clinic was murdered. When Dannie’s father confronted the killer, he lost his life during a fight on a hotel balcony.
“As Dannie unravels cryptic notes in the long-forgotten day planners, we follow her journey through her own unexpected involvement in the old drama.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carol Foster III’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Danielle’s twisted path towards finding justice. Expertly paced and full of sass and suspense, “Justice Rx” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Justice Rx.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
